Afghan foreign minister visits Iran amid tensions over migrant deaths

A group of Afghan migrant workers enter Afghan territory after leaving Iran at the Islam Qala border in Herat province November 5, 2012. (Reuters)
  • The two-day visit aims to discuss “recent unfortunate events (and) find solutions to avoid them"
TEHRAN: Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday in Tehran as tensions persist between the two neighbors after the deaths in May of Afghan migrants at the border.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA published a photo Sunday of the meeting between Afghanistan’s Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, both wearing face masks.
The two-day visit aims to discuss “recent unfortunate events (and) find solutions to avoid them happening again,” Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Saturday on Twitter, without elaborating.
Atmar heads “a high-level delegation including Afghan political, economic and security officials,” IRNA said, citing a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry released earlier.
The visit follows controversy over the deaths in May of several Afghan migrants who were allegedly forced into a river by Iranian border guards and drowned.
Afghan officials claim the migrants died while they were illegally crossing into neighboring Iran from Herat province.
Eighteen bodies, some bearing signs of torture and beatings, were recovered from the Harirud river, while other migrants were reported missing, in an incident that sparked anger and protests in Afghanistan.
One Afghan official said 55 migrants were forced into the river.
Iranian authorities have dismissed the claims, saying the incident occurred inside Afghanistan’s territory.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered an investigation into the drownings, a move welcomed by the United States, at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The meeting also comes after an incident earlier this month in the central Iranian city of Yazd in which three Afghans died and several others were injured after a car chase with police, Iranian media reported.
According to one Iranian official, the driver of the vehicle “defied police instructions and failed to stop at a checkpoint.”
According to UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 3.5 million Afghans, including almost a million refugees, live in Iran.
Tens of thousands returned to Afghanistan after the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but as restrictions have eased in hard-hit Iran, many are again seeking work there.

Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned

  • A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem
  • Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador
LONDON: The appointment of a hard-line supporter of the annexation of Palestinian land as the next Israeli ambassador to the UK has drawn criticism from experts and the wider British Jewish community.
Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s settlements minister and outspoken proponent of annexation, has been named by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the next ambassador to the UK, succeeding Mark Regev.
A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. 
Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations at Regent’s University London, told Arab News that her appointment is not only unpalatable, but it may not even be in Israel’s best interest.
“She wasn’t selected for her great diplomatic skills. She has a political background and has never served abroad in the diplomatic service,” he said.
A fiercely ambitious person, Hotovely’s aspirations in domestic politics, Mekelberg explains, could be a source of tension in her new position.
“Hotovely will have to play the diplomatic game, not the political one. Can she represent the state of Israel, not the Likud party?”
The religious hard-liner’s position on annexation, which extends beyond even the official Israeli position, is also likely to be a major obstacle in fulfilling her new role, particularly as she engages with British Jews.
“My doubt is whether she can reach out to the Jewish community,” Mekelberg said. “Their concern may be that instead of the representative of Israel, Hotovely will be the representative of the settlements.”
This apprehension is already being felt among portions of the British Jewish community.
Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition by anti-occupation group Na’amod, calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador and denouncing Hotovely’s “appalling record of racist and inflammatory behavior.”
A spokesperson for Na’amod said: “There is clearly growing unrest in our community about Israel’s blatant disregard for human rights, and people increasingly realize that it is time to take a stand.”
Laura Janner-Klausner, the senior rabbi to Reform Judaism, has also criticized the rightwing politician’s record. “Her political views on Palestinians, annexation and religious pluralism clash with our core values,” she said.
Hotovely’s appointment comes as Netanyahu’s coalition government prepares to annex almost a third of the West Bank in a move that has drawn sharp criticism for breaching international law.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “strongly objected” to the plan, while human rights experts from the UN have likened the Israeli plan to “21st-century apartheid” and warned that human rights violations against Palestinians “would only intensify after annexation.”

