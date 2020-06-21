You are here

  Saudi Arabia, UAE support El-Sisi's 'right to self-defense' in Libya war

Yasar Yakis

Turkey’s balancing act key to Libya’s future

Saudi Arabia, UAE support El-Sisi's 'right to self-defense' in Libya war

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in Libya. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohamed Al-Shamaa

Saudi Arabia, UAE support El-Sisi's 'right to self-defense' in Libya war

  • Saudi Arabia said Egypt’s security was an integral part of the security of the entire Arab nation
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in Libya
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohamed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia and the UAE offered diplomatic support to Egypt on Sunday after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in Libya.

Egypt was entitled to defend itself after receiving “direct threats from terrorist militias and mercenaries” supported by foreign countries, El-Sisi said.

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan has sent mercenaries to Libya to fight on behalf of Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. The GNA is being challenged by eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) forces led by Khalifa Haftar, and supported by Russia, Egypt and the UAE.

El-Sisi ordered the Egyptian army to be ready to carry out any mission, and warned the GNA not to cross the current frontline with Haftar's troops. “If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us,” he said. “Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy.

“Our goals will be to protect our western borders, and support the restoration of security and stability in Libya, as it is part of Egyptian national security.”

Saudi Arabia said Egypt’s security was an integral part of the security of the Kingdom and the entire Arab nation, and Riyadh stood alongside Cairo in its right to defend its borders and people from extremism.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its solidarity and support for Egypt to protect its security and stability. The UAE also called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a commitment to a political solution as“the only acceptable way to end the conflict.”

The city of Sirte, birthplace of Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi, is 1,000km from the Egyptian border, about halfway between Tripoli and Benghazi on the Libyan coast. It is 450km from the capital, Tripoli, and 600km from Benghazi. It opens the way for controlling ports in the “Oil Crescent” in eastern Libya, which includes the largest oil reserves in the country.

Sirte is also the main operations room for the LNA and a link between the regions of eastern and western Libya. Its airport and seaport are among the most important gateways in Libya.

Topics: Libya Saudi Arabia UAE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Saudi intellectual property authority to block 231 websites that violate regulations

Updated 21 June 2020
Arab News

Saudi intellectual property authority to block 231 websites that violate regulations

  • The authority organized online inspection campaign of websites & platforms to monitor & analyze possible breaches
  • SAIP says these practices entail financial penalties that may reach up to $66,000
Updated 21 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has said 231 websites have been found to violate intellectual property laws in Saudi Arabia, and that it would prevent them from being accessed in the Kingdom.
In a continuous effort by SAIP to minimize violations against intellectual property rights, the authority organized an online inspection campaign of websites and platforms that were suspected of violating intellectual property laws, including sites based outside the Kingdom, to monitor and analyze for possible breaches.
The sites listed included streaming service websites, encrypted sports channels, websites that offer to download books in PDF form, and unlicensed websites that offer downloading and music streaming services that violate user rights. 
SAIP has also detected websites that are selling subscriptions for encrypted TV channels through software or illicit streaming devices for the purpose of displaying materials in an illegal format.
SAIP confirmed that these practices violate copyright protection law and entail financial penalties and fines that may reach up to SR250,000 ($66,000). In addition to the applied fines, the violations may cause the closure of sites, or the cancelation of commercial licenses, and in some cases could lead to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months.
The authority stressed that it would not tolerate nor condone such violations, and called upon citizens and residents to support its efforts to respect intellectual property rights through communicating via its official channels.
SAIP can be reached through its direct customer service number (920021421), via its email address [email protected], or through its official social media accounts, using the handle @SAIPKSA.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property SAIP

