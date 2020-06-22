You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 drives tobacco farmers to the brink

COVID-19 drives tobacco farmers to the brink

Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika waves at supporters during a recent campaign rally. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycvxb

Updated 22 June 2020
AFP

COVID-19 drives tobacco farmers to the brink

  • We are not operating normally as there is no interaction between the buyer and the grower
Updated 22 June 2020
AFP

LILONGWE: During his 15 years as a Malawian tobacco farmer, Boniface Namate has had to overcome many difficulties growing the plant that is the country’s biggest export earner.

Namate had banked on a bumper crop this year and had hoped the proceeds would enable him to buy a new car and even build a new house.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has seen the 56-year-old’s dreams go up in smoke.

Due to restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus in Malawi — one of the top 10 tobacco producers — growers were barred from physically attending the auctions where prices are set.

That has left farmers feeling cheated by buyers.

“We are not operating normally as there is no interaction between the buyer and the grower,” said Betty Chinyamunyamu of the National Smallholder Farmers’ Association of Malawi.

“Because of this, there are trust issues,” she said.

When the auction season opened in April, Namate and other small-scale farmers said their earnings had indeed evaporated.

“The prices that came from the auction are not what we expected. We are devastated,” said Namate.

Burley leaf from Malawi makes up 6.6 percent of the world’s tobacco exports.

Known locally as “green gold,” it is Malawi’s top crop in terms of employment.

It also accounts for over 50 percent of foreign exchange earnings and 23 percent of tax revenues.

So, when its 50,000 growers suffer, the country has every reason to be worried.

Last November, the US restricted tobacco imports from Malawi over allegations of worker exploitation and child labor.

And the coronavirus has turned up the heat on farmers even more.

Once he saw the prices being set in the first round of auctions, Namate immediately knew he was in trouble.

He had been expecting his first bales of 1,116 kg to fetch up to $1,500. Instead, he received a meagre $540.

And out of 3 tons overall from this year’s harvest, he had hoped to make around $6,000 in total. But now he says he will be lucky even to make $1,500.

“I was devastated because I had planned a lot of things with the money,” said the farmer from Ntcheu.

He is even contemplating abandoning the crop altogether.

“Even my family have threatened to stop helping me in the fields if I insist on tobacco farming,” Namate said.

Another farmer Alick Munthali, who has harvested eight tons of tobacco in Rumphi in northern Malawi, finds himself in a similar predicament.

“We don’t know how much the tobacco is fetching and we have no opportunity to negotiate the price with the buyer,” said Munthali, who has been farming the crop since 1989.

“It is difficult to sell your crop when you are not physically present,” he said.

Nevertheless, auctioneers and large-scale growers insist that the farmers are being short-changed by buyers.

“Farmers are not cheated on the sales,” said Felix Thole, chief executive of the Tobacco Association of Malawi Farmer’s Trust, which represents large-scale growers.

He pointed out that growers continue to be represented on the market by farmers’ associations.

“Auction sales bidding continues by the individual buyers, only this time around there is no chanting of the prices. Buyers continue competing and the highest bidder gets the bale,” Thole argued.

Nevertheless, Malawi’s main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera believes farmers have been unfairly treated.

“The farmers basically have been abused,” he said.

“The government gets a lot of foreign earnings through this particular industry and yet the farmer is treated like a laborer that should not even prosper,” he said.

Topics: COVD-19 Tobacco Farmers

Related

Business & Economy
Malawi tobacco pressured as US butts in over labor abuses
Food & Health
WHO hails progress in fight against tobacco but wants more

Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

Updated 22 June 2020
AFP
AP

Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

  • Weidmann voices support for unprecedented economic rescue and stimulus packages to shield German companies and jobs
Updated 22 June 2020
AFP AP

BERLIN: Germany has turned the corner on the worst of an economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and is now on the path to recovery, the central bank chief of Europe’s biggest economy said.

“We experienced in the last months the deepest economic slump in Germany’s (post-war) history,” Jens Weidmann told Sunday’s edition of the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The good news is: The trough should be behind us by now, and things are looking up again. But the deep slump is being followed only by a comparatively gradual recovery.”

Weidmann, who has never minced his words against expansionary policies ramped through in the past by the European Central Bank, on Sunday also voiced support for the unprecedented economic rescue and stimulus packages unleashed by Berlin to shield German companies and jobs.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government had stunned observers in March when it unveiled a rescue package worth €1.1 trillion, smashing through a long-held no new debt dogma to fund the measures.

Earlier this month, it said it would plow another 130 billion euros into various schemes, including a cut in VAT, to stimulate the economy.

Reacting to comments that Germany, once known as a “frugal” nation, was now dramatically loosening its purse strings, Weidmann said: “The image of the Swabish housewife is often wrongly portrayed.

“She is not saving for the sake of saving, but so that there is money that can be spent sensibly and in case there are difficult times. And that is precisely the case here.”

Like nations across Europe, Germany shut schools, shops and sent workers home from mid-March to halt transmission of the coronavirus.

The impact of the health crisis has pushed the economy into a deep recession believed to be the worst since the Second World War.

After the rate of new infections dropped sharply, Europe’s biggest economy began easing restrictions in early May although social distancing rules are still in place and huge events banned.

Nevertheless, the improved health situation and the huge government support have helped lift sentiment, with a closely watched survey showing confidence among investors surging to its highest level since before the financial crisis.

Spain, meanwhile, reopened its borders to European tourists in a bid to kick-start its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising coronavirus infections. 

Spain on Sunday ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. 

Spain also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and countries in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone to boost its vital tourism sector. But there was only a trickle of travelers at Madrid’s airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling.

“This freedom that we now have, not having to justify our journey to see our family and friends, this was something that we were really looking forward to,” 23-year-old Pedro Delgado said on arrival from Spain’s Canary Islands.

Virus cases were rising, however, in Brazil, South Africa, the US and other countries, especially in Latin America.

In Europe, one meatpacking plant in northwest Germany alone has 1,029 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers and family members at the Toennies meat processing facility in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will announce next week whether Britain will ease social distancing rules for people to remain 2 meters apart. 

Business groups are lobbying for that to be cut to 1 meter to make it easier to reopen pubs, restaurants and schools, but that could also lead to more infections.

Britain has Europe’s highest virus death toll — and the world’s third-highest — at more than 42,500 dead.

Topics: Germany German economy Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound
Business & Economy
German economy might continue to shrink, says Bundesbank

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia chairs UN counter-terrorism meeting
What We Are Reading Today: A Constructed Peace
Dhaka opts for two wheels instead of four
Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank
Women bear the brunt of virus fallout

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.