Black-owned eateries buoyed by solidarity

Business initiatives to support African-American restaurant owners have been stepping up in recent weeks in the wake of the historic anti-racism movement. (AFP)
Updated 22 June 2020
  • African-American restaurant owners gather support from activists
WASHINGTON: Outside the Southwest Soda Pop Shop in the US capital, a long line of customers waits, both to buy ice cream and to show solidarity with restaurants owned by African Americans, a community particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We went from 30 customers to 300 customers on a weekday. It’s crazy,” said Andrea Jones, the daughter of the ice cream parlor’s owner.

“Every day, the line gets longer,” the 21-year-old said.

“They come out rain or shine, they bring their umbrella. They support us no matter what. It’s beautiful to see.”

The shop, which sits on the banks of the Potomac River, had to close because of the virus, causing huge financial strain until Jones called for support on Twitter the day before a huge anti-racism protest in the US capital.

Her tweet was shared almost 30,000 times.

In recent weeks, as the nation has focused on race issues in the wake of the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody, there has been an explosion of solidarity and support from activists, as well as social media and commercial campaigns, to boost African-American restaurant owners.

Uber Eats, the food delivery service run by the rideshare giant, launched a filter to promote black-owned restaurants on June 4 in several cities in the US and Canada, and eliminated delivery fees for those eateries.

Numerous studies have shown that black business owners, and in particular those in the food industry, have been among the worst hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic chaos.

“Oh man, it was almost devastating,” said Oji Abbott, the owner of Oohh’s and Aahh’s soul food restaurant who is also known as Chef O.

“We lost probably every revenue stream of money that you could lose,” the 45-year-old said.

Close to Howard University, one of the most prestigious historically black colleges in the country, the eatery saw the flow of tourists and students dry up overnight.

Just down the street, Ben’s Chili Bowl, which famously counted Martin Luther King Jr as one of its customers in the days of civil rights marches in Washington, saw its business drop by 80 percent during the lockdown.

“Black-owned businesses tend to be much smaller, they have thinner profit margins,” said Sifan Liu, a research analyst with the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

“And they also have greater credit constraints and therefore, they are very vulnerable in any recession, and particularly this one,” she said.

Between February and April 2020, 41 percent of small businesses with African-American owners closed due to the coronavirus, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research published in June.

During the same period, only 17 percent of small businesses with white owners went under.

As with many black-owned businesses, the proprietors of Ben’s Chili Bowl and Oohh’s and Aahh’s were excluded from the first wave of the Trump administration’s loans to help keep small businesses afloat — a vital lifeline for many.

“In the first round of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), the application process relied on mainstream financial institutions to deliver loans, which favored existing customers at large banks,” said Liu.

“And because black business owners are likely to be unbanked or underbanked, they just don’t have those existing relationships and they are less likely to get those loans,” she said.

Abbott opened his eatery in 2003 with $30,000 of his own savings. He has never relied on a bank to help grow his business.

“In general, access to capital is hard for black business owners,” said Liu.

In 2018, big banks approved 29 percent of credit applications from African-American entrepreneurs, while approving funds for 60 percent of white business owner applicants, Brookings said in a mid-April study on COVID-19 and small businesses.

“There needs to be a more targeted effort to attack racial disparities,” said Liu.

While Abbott said he wants to see structural changes, he remains upbeat and has seen his business pick up since a loosening of stay-at-home restrictions.

“I’d like to support other black-owned businesses, the same way they come and support me,” he said.

Topics: Eateries Washington

Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

  • Weidmann voices support for unprecedented economic rescue and stimulus packages to shield German companies and jobs
BERLIN: Germany has turned the corner on the worst of an economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and is now on the path to recovery, the central bank chief of Europe’s biggest economy said.

“We experienced in the last months the deepest economic slump in Germany’s (post-war) history,” Jens Weidmann told Sunday’s edition of the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The good news is: The trough should be behind us by now, and things are looking up again. But the deep slump is being followed only by a comparatively gradual recovery.”

Weidmann, who has never minced his words against expansionary policies ramped through in the past by the European Central Bank, on Sunday also voiced support for the unprecedented economic rescue and stimulus packages unleashed by Berlin to shield German companies and jobs.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government had stunned observers in March when it unveiled a rescue package worth €1.1 trillion, smashing through a long-held no new debt dogma to fund the measures.

Earlier this month, it said it would plow another 130 billion euros into various schemes, including a cut in VAT, to stimulate the economy.

Reacting to comments that Germany, once known as a “frugal” nation, was now dramatically loosening its purse strings, Weidmann said: “The image of the Swabish housewife is often wrongly portrayed.

“She is not saving for the sake of saving, but so that there is money that can be spent sensibly and in case there are difficult times. And that is precisely the case here.”

Like nations across Europe, Germany shut schools, shops and sent workers home from mid-March to halt transmission of the coronavirus.

The impact of the health crisis has pushed the economy into a deep recession believed to be the worst since the Second World War.

After the rate of new infections dropped sharply, Europe’s biggest economy began easing restrictions in early May although social distancing rules are still in place and huge events banned.

Nevertheless, the improved health situation and the huge government support have helped lift sentiment, with a closely watched survey showing confidence among investors surging to its highest level since before the financial crisis.

Spain, meanwhile, reopened its borders to European tourists in a bid to kick-start its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising coronavirus infections. 

Spain on Sunday ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. 

Spain also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and countries in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone to boost its vital tourism sector. But there was only a trickle of travelers at Madrid’s airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling.

“This freedom that we now have, not having to justify our journey to see our family and friends, this was something that we were really looking forward to,” 23-year-old Pedro Delgado said on arrival from Spain’s Canary Islands.

Virus cases were rising, however, in Brazil, South Africa, the US and other countries, especially in Latin America.

In Europe, one meatpacking plant in northwest Germany alone has 1,029 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers and family members at the Toennies meat processing facility in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will announce next week whether Britain will ease social distancing rules for people to remain 2 meters apart. 

Business groups are lobbying for that to be cut to 1 meter to make it easier to reopen pubs, restaurants and schools, but that could also lead to more infections.

Britain has Europe’s highest virus death toll — and the world’s third-highest — at more than 42,500 dead.

Topics: Germany German economy Coronavirus

