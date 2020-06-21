Abdullah Al-Fozan, director at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Abdullah Al-Fozan is the chairman and a senior partner at KPMG Saudi Arabia. He was recently appointed by the minister of commerce as a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Known as one of the best financial advisers in the Middle East, Al-Fozan has been working with KPMG since June 2000. He currently chairs the KSA Levant cluster, in addition to being the chairman of KPMG Saudi Arabia.

“This month marks my 20th year anniversary at KPMG,” said Al-Fozan. “It has been an exhilarating journey, filled with many wonderful experiences. Looking forward to continuing this journey further into more successes and celebrations alongside KPMG partners and community.”

Before joining the KPMG family, Al-Fozan spent eight years at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, gaining extensive experience in auditing and expanding his knowledge in the trading and construction fields.

He holds a DBA from Nottingham Trent University, an executive MBA from Ecole Nationale Des Ponts Et Chaussees (ENPC) and the University of Edinburgh, and a BA in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh.

KPMG International Cooperative is a multinational professional services network offering audit, tax and advisory services, and one of the Big Four accounting organizations.