Abdullah Al-Fozan, director at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Abdullah Al-Fozan is the chairman and a senior partner at KPMG Saudi Arabia. He was recently appointed by the minister of commerce as a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Known as one of the best financial advisers in the Middle East, Al-Fozan has been working with KPMG since June 2000. He currently chairs the KSA Levant cluster, in addition to being the chairman of KPMG Saudi Arabia.

“This month marks my 20th year anniversary at KPMG,” said Al-Fozan. “It has been an exhilarating journey, filled with many wonderful experiences. Looking forward to continuing this journey further into more successes and celebrations alongside KPMG partners and community.”

Before joining the KPMG family, Al-Fozan spent eight years at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, gaining extensive experience in auditing and expanding his knowledge in the trading and construction fields.

He holds a DBA from Nottingham Trent University, an executive MBA from Ecole Nationale Des Ponts Et Chaussees (ENPC) and the University of Edinburgh, and a BA in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh.

KPMG International Cooperative is a multinational professional services network offering audit, tax and advisory services, and one of the Big Four accounting organizations.

Topics: Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Who's Who

Saudi Arabia chairs UN counter-terrorism meeting

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, on Sunday chaired the 20th meeting — held virtually — of the advisory board of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT).

The meeting discussed the 2019 annual report and the report on UNCCT's most important projects during the first quarter of 2020.

It reviewed the programs of UNCCT, “supporting member states in the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals suspected or convicted of committing terrorist acts, including foreign terrorist fighters and their families.”

The meeting also watched a presentation on UNCCT’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by the undersecretary-general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), Vladimir Voronkov, the director of UNCCT, Jehangir Khan, and a Saudi delegation.

The advisory board is formed by 21 member states. along with the EU as a guest member, and is chaired by Saudi Arabia. The board provides advice to UNCCT, which was established with the help and support of Saudi Arabia.

The centre updates the advisory board on the progress in the implementation of its programs and projects on a quarterly basis.

 

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus

