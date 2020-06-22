You are here

Abu Dhabi eases movement restrictions within emirate

Abu Dhabi will allow residents to exit the emirate freely. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 June 2020
Reuters

  Abu Dhabi extended a ban on entering the emirate without a permit for another week
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has eased restrictions to allow movement between its cities for all residents starting on Tuesday but extended restrictions on entry into the emirate by non-residents, its media office said on Monday.
Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, extended a ban on entering the emirate without a permit for another week, the media office said in a tweet, while allowing residents to exit the emirate freely.

