Shakira, Dwayne Johnson highlight coronavirus equity concert

Shakira will perform on a globally broadcast concert. (Getty)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Other artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle.

The concert will also feature appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and David Beckham.

It will be broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson said in a statement.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Organizers say the show is not a fundraiser, but is instead intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin," organization founder Hugh Evans said in a statement. "If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

The concert will follow Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Summit, an streaming event featuring panel discussions and interviews by journalists like Katie Couric that's also meant to be “a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments" to help equitably distribute tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities, the statement said.

