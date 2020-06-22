You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption

Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption

People exchange money in the city of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, June 20, 2020. In the northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining Syrian rebel stronghold, some people have started using the Turkish Lira instead of the Syrian pound. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b52vb

Updated 22 June 2020
Reuters

Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption

  • New sanctions targeting Syrian government began last week
  • Kurdish-led militia control northeastern Syria
Updated 22 June 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria are in talks with their military allies in a US-led coalition on a promised exemption from US sanctions targeting the Syrian government, a senior Kurdish official said.
Washington says the sanctions, which took effect last week, mark the start of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure on President Bashar Assad to stop the war in Syria and agree to a political solution.
Northeastern Syria is controlled by Kurdish-led militia who have helped the US-led coalition fight Islamic State, driving the jihadists out of swathes of Syrian territory.
Badran Jia Kurd, a vice president of the regional administration, said the sanctions would have an impact on his area, which trades with government-held Syria via local merchants and uses the Syrian pound, which has plunged in value.
“They will lead to an increase in prices to a very great degree and to weakness in trade activity with the Syrian interior, while on the other hand crossings to Iraq are closed, meaning the region was already living an economic siege,” Jia Kurd said.
“They told us the self-administration regions will be exempt from the Caesar sanctions but the mechanisms and means to achieve this exemption are being discussed with the international coalition.”
The sanctions are named after a Syrian military photographer who smuggled thousands of photos out of Syria showing mass killings, torture and other crimes.
A US State Department spokesperson said the United States had provided exemptions for humanitarian aid in all areas of Syria since the beginning of sanctions against the government and would remain in close coordination with its partners.
“We do not comment on the substance of private, diplomatic conversations,” the spokesperson wrote in emailed comments.
The coalition has said the sanctions do not impede humanitarian assistance or hinder “coalition stabilization activities in northeast Syria.”
The new sanctions allow for the freezing of assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality.

Topics: Syria US sanctions

Related

World
France brings home 10 Daesh children from Syria
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief treats 1,322 patients in Syrian camp

UAE tests over one-third of population for COVID-19: Health minister

Updated 22 June 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

UAE tests over one-third of population for COVID-19: Health minister

  • The country started tracking cases in early January before the World Health Organization (WHO) had even announced a serious outbreak
  • The UAE has been reporting a decreasing number of daily cases, with the latest figures showing 392 new patients on Sunday
Updated 22 June 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The UAE has carried out more than 3 million tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), representing nearly a third of its 9.89 million population, Health Minister Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al-Owais said.

The country started tracking cases in early January before the World Health Organization (WHO) had even announced a serious outbreak, the minister told a webinar summit of world governments on COVID-19 response.

“Residents and citizens came together during the coronavirus pandemic,” which was one of the reasons behind the UAE’s effective response, Al-Owais added, along with the government’s cooperation with the private sector.

In April, UK-based Deep Knowledge Group ranked the UAE among the world’s top 10 countries for treating COVID-19 cases. Also on the list were Germany, China, South Korea, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Israel, and Japan.

The UAE has been reporting a decreasing number of daily cases, with the latest figures showing 392 new patients on Sunday. The country has so far recorded a total of 44,925 COVID-19 cases, with 302 deaths and 32,415 recoveries.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the webinar gathering that “the coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating globally,” and he called for global preparedness which was “not a one-time investment” but a continuous effort.

The Swedish, Norwegian and Emirati ministers of health stressed the necessity of learning to live with COVID-19 and developing a new normal.

The sentiment was echoed by WHO’s envoy on COVID-19, David Nabarro, who said: “The coronavirus is not going away, it is up to all of us to change our behavior to live with this virus.”

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al-Owais

Related

Middle-East
UAE COVID-19 cases up by 412 after health ministry tests over 32,000
Middle-East
UAE’s Sharjah to reopen cinemas, gyms and other public areas

Latest updates

Turkey arrests four suspected of spying for France
Water hyacinth pest chokes Iraq’s vital waterways
Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2020 to be held with very limited number of pilgrims
French, Tunisian heads of state meet in Paris
WHO warns of ‘accelerating’ pandemic as Brazil reaches 50,000 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.