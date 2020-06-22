You are here

Trump looking to reverse fortunes after Tulsa fiasco

A supporter of US President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, June 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 22 June 2020
AFP

Trump looking to reverse fortunes after Tulsa fiasco

  • Trump’s performance at the Oklahoma rally had the air of a tired showman seeking to recapture the energy that drove him to an upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016
  • Poll after poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a comfortable lead over his Republican rival
Updated 22 June 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is in desperate need of a political boost after a fiasco of a campaign rally in Tulsa left him looking like a leader detached from the multiple crises gripping the United States.
In addition to the poor attendance, Trump’s performance at the Oklahoma rally on Saturday had the air of a tired showman seeking to recapture the energy that drove him to an upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Tie undone, Trump’s demeanor was sullen when he exited his helicopter on his return to the White House from the Tulsa event, which had been billed as the president’s triumphant return to the campaign trail after the coronavirus pandemic put things on hold.
His gloomy appearance summed up the reality of the situation — the November 3 election is 133 days away and his campaign is struggling.
And if Trump’s tweets on Monday morning are any indication, a golf outing on Sunday did nothing to improve his mood.
“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” he tweeted.
The tweet was Trump’s latest salvo against mail-in voting, which is expected to take on added significance this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump has frequently claimed with no evidence that mail-in voting is particularly susceptible to fraud.
Poll after poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a comfortable lead over his Republican rival.
The billionaire real estate tycoon who crafted a stunning political upset in 2016 has shown his resilience on numerous occasions and cannot be counted out yet.
But confronted with twin crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests for racial justice — the 74-year-old president has appeared overmatched, unable, his critics say, to capture the pulse of the country.
The strong economy which Trump has touted endlessly is in a shambles, ravaged by COVID-19.
With the coronavirus death toll in the United States reaching 120,000, Trump defied the advice of health authorities to hold a rally in an indoor stadium.
In his Tulsa speech, Trump said he had asked his staff to “slow the testing down” to prevent discovery of more virus cases, a remark his campaign staffers tried to pass off later as just a “joke.”
He spent more than 14 minutes of his one hour and 43 minute speech explaining why he had haltingly descended a ramp following a speech at the West Point military academy.
Trump said he was wearing leather-bottomed shoes and was trying to avoid “falling on my ass.”
Trump did fling a few barbs during his Tulsa speech at Biden, accusing his November opponent of being a “puppet” for both China and the “radical left.”
But the president is still clearly searching for an angle of attack against a rival who is leading in the polls while making few campaign appearances.
As Trump struggles, his former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, is promoting a tell-all book that paints a damning portrait of the president.
“I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral,” Bolton said in an interview with ABC News.
He expressed fears about potential damage to the world’s flagship democracy if Trump wins a second term.
“The concern I have, speaking as a conservative Republican, is that once the election is over, if the president wins, the political constraint is gone,” Bolton said.
Washington is rife with rumors of a potential shake-up in the Trump campaign with campaign manager Brad Parscale in the firing line. No changes have been announced for the moment.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who promised when she took the position in May that she would never lie to journalists, pushed back on Monday at reports Trump was angry about the empty seats at Tulsa rally.
“The president was not angry at all,” McEnany said on Fox & Friends. “The president was quite energized.
“I was with him after the rally, it was a huge success,” she said. “His speech got rave reviews.”

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden COVID-19

Trump, Biden urged to show balance in Palestine-Israel policies

Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Trump, Biden urged to show balance in Palestine-Israel policies

  • More than 100 social-activist groups sign open letter to US president and his presumptive presidential challenger
  • Initiative is led by Code Pink, an international, female-led grassroots non-governmental organization
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: More than 100 Arab, Muslim and American social-activist groups on Monday co-signed an open letter urging US President Donald Trump and presidential challenger Joe Biden to “support equality for Palestinians.”

The initiative is spearheaded by Code Pink, an international, female-led grassroots non-governmental organization. The letter states that current US policy is “enabling” Israeli violations of international law, and that a more balanced approach is needed.

As pro-Israel groups and activists step up their efforts to push for total Israeli control over the West Bank, and the segregation of non-Jewish residents of the occupied territories, Code Pink’s campaign calls for a fair and balanced approach to the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis.

While highly critical of Trump’s biased, pro-Israel policies, the letter also calls out Biden for his own “hawkish” and “one-sided” stance in support of Israel, including his questioning of the right of Americans and others to boycott a foreign country over policies that violate the international rule of law.

“Rather than reflecting the growth of support for Palestinian human rights within the Democratic Party, Biden seems to be trying to show that he can be almost as hawkish and one-sided as Trump when it comes to the issue of Israel and Palestinian rights,” said Code Pink co-director Ariel Gold.

“Despite paying mild lip service to the dangers of Israel annexing parts of the West Bank, Biden’s positions are to the right of where the Obama administration was.

“Palestinians have been campaigning for more than 70 years for their basic rights and freedoms. It is far past time for the US to stop carrying water for the Israeli government and instead support justice and equality for all people.”

The signatories to the letter include American Muslims for Palestine; the Council on American-Islamic Relations; If Not Now; Jewish Voice for Peace Action; Kairos USA; and the Presbyterian Church, USA, Israel Palestine Mission Network.

When announcing the publication of the letter, Code Pink highlighted two incidents that suggest Biden might be out of touch with wider Democratic opinion if he fails to adopt a more balanced approach to the rights of both Israel and Palestine.

In March 2019, a number of the Democratic presidential candidates did not attend the policy conference of pro-Israel lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. And at the pro-Israel, pro-peace J Street conference in Oct. 2019, the audience applauded Bernie Sanders when he suggested leveraging the $3.8 billion a year military aid the US gives to Israel to apply pressure on the Israeli authorities to respect Palestinian human rights.

Gold said Biden has so far failed to adopt Sanders’ position in support of the Palestinians, but that he hopes the letter, signed by so many diverse organizations, might persuade him to change his stance.

Osama Abuirshaid, the national executive director of American Muslims for Palestine, said the letter could play an important part in altering the US approach to the Palestine-Israel issue.

“As Americans, we cannot talk about ending the institutional and systemic racism in this country while we enable a system of apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territories,” he said.

“We cannot demand an end to police brutality in our streets without demanding that our government stop financing Israeli brutality with our tax dollars.”

Visit www.codepink.org/dearjoebiden to read the full text of the letter.
 

Topics: Palestine Israel Joe Biden Donald Trump Code Pink

What We Are Reading Today: Quantization of Gauge Systems

