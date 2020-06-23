You are here

  Gold price hits its highest level in more than a month

Gold price hits its highest level in more than a month

Traders follow market prices at the Kuwait Stock Exchange. Markets lost ground on Monday as a spike in coronavirus infections around the world worried investors. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 June 2020
Reuters

Gold price hits its highest level in more than a month

  • Resurgence of coronavirus infections in some countries raises doubts about swift economic recovery
Gold prices hit their highest level in more than a month on Monday as a resurgence of coronavirus infections in some countries raised doubts about a swift global economic recovery. 

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,748.05 per ounce by 1151 GMT, after rising to as high as $1758.35 earlier in the session, its highest level since May 18. 

US gold futures was also 0.3 percent higher, at $1,758.10. Spot prices are now $17 shy of a 7-1/2 year high of $1,764.55, hit last month. 

Gold is seen as a safe haven during times of economic turmoil and benefited as global investors were unnerved after the World Health Organization reported a record jump in global infections of the coronavirus on Sunday, with the biggest increases seen in North and South America. 

Two US Federal Reserve officials on Friday warned the unemployment rate could rise again if the disease is not brought under control. 

As well as concerns about the health of the global economy, there are also worries about rising inflation, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. 

“There seems to be some increase in inflation expectations which is pushing real rates lower and giving some support to the gold price,” Staunovo said. 

The rise in coronavirus cases also pressured European shares. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was down 0.2 percent, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. 

Gold prices have risen 15 percent this year amid fears of a coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and unprecedented stimulus measures from governments and central banks globally. 

“Technically a clear breakup of the previous high in May would open space for a further rally ... The price is expected to find support firstly at $1,741 and later at $1,730,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note. 

SPDR Gold Trust holdings on Friday rose 2 percent to 1,159.31 tons, the highest level since April 2013. Speculators increased bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 16. 

Silver rose 1.4 percent on Monday to $17.85 per ounce, its highest level in more than a week. Palladium inched 0.1 percent higher to $1,911.91, while platinum gained 1.9 percent to $820.89.

Topics: Gold price Coronavirus

Updated 23 June 2020
Reuters

White House adviser Navarro says China trade deal is 'over'

  • US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China is "over," and he linked the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing's not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's over," Navarro told Fox News in an interview when asked about the trade agreement. He said the "turning point" came when the United States learned about the spreading coronavirus only after a Chinese delegation had left Washington following the signing of the Phase 1 deal on Jan. 15.
"It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic," Navarro said.
US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly have accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.
Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said he did not consider decoupling the US and Chinese economies a viable option.
Navarro has been one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump's senior advisers.

Topics: White House Peter Navarro China

