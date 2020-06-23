You are here

  • Over 100 Saudi doctors on a medical mission to fight COVID-19 in Egypt

A master's degree student reacts as medical staff member checks her temperature amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), following the suspension of study for only undergraduate students at Cairo University to prevent it spreading, in Cairo, Egypt March 15, 2020. (REUTERS)
LAILA MOHAMMED

  • The volunteers are part of a joint effort by the Saudi cultural attaché in Cairo and the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Over 100 highly qualified Saudi doctors, in Egypt on a medical fellowship program, have decided to stay on and help Egyptian hospitals by providing services to patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The volunteers are part of a joint effort by the Saudi cultural attaché in Cairo and the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.
“There are 100 to 120 Saudi doctors of different specializations here in Egypt,” said Dr. Abdul Aziz Muteb Al-Saadoun, a dermatologist who is part of the medical fellowship program. “When the pandemic first began to spread, we decided we would not ignore our responsibility as doctors and leave our positions here in Egypt vacant. Some of us work in emergency rooms, and as such, we are considered the first line of defense,” said Al-Saadoun.
“We are fighting the pandemic alongside our Egyptian colleagues. We are here to fulfill our mission to provide medical services to the Egyptian people. I consider myself an ambassador of my country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Mohammed Abdul-Aziz Al-Shneiber said.  
Dr. Al-Saeed Abdel-Hadi, who took part in a previous Egyptian-Saudi fellowship program, said that Saudi Arabia is a pioneer in sending young doctors to train in clinical specialties, not only in Egypt, but in some of the largest medical establishments across the world.
“I’ve met many Saudi doctors, and I can confirm that their level of education and skill is no less than any consultants in major American or British hospitals. I pray that Egypt benefits from the Saudi experience, that it establishes its own Council for Health Specialties, that it develops a system that is compatible with international regulations for training doctors,” Abdel-Hadi said. He added that he hoped training would take place “in all Egyptian health units and hospitals, regardless of their administrative affiliation, according to a timetable and fixed scientific content that everyone agrees upon.”
“I have full confidence that Egypt is able to develop and modernize its health care system,” Abdel-Hadi told Arab News.

UN special envoy condemns military escalation across Yemen

UN envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths speaks at the UN in this May 15, 2019 file photo taken in New York. (AFP)
Updated 26 min ago
Saeed Al-Batati

UN special envoy condemns military escalation across Yemen

  • This military escalation is unjustified and runs counter to the hopes of Yemeni men and women for peace. It makes the daily struggle for survival in Yemen even harder and impedes efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak devastating the country
Updated 26 min ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, YEMEN: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has urged the country’s warring factions to put an end to escalating military operations in Marib, Jawf and other contested areas.

“I once again urge the parties to de-escalate, give peace a chance, and continue to engage constructively with the UN efforts to reach an agreement,” Griffiths said in a statement on Sunday. “I hope they will refrain from the misguided quest for territorial gain, which can only bring more violence and suffering to Yemen.”
He added that the escalation contradicted the Yemeni parties’ commitments to set the stage for successful peace talks that could lead to ending the war.
Without naming the Houthis, who have escalated military attacks on the central city of Marib, the UN envoy said that Marib should be spared from the conflict as it hosted thousands of internally displaced people, as well as vital gas and oil resources.
“This military escalation is unjustified and runs counter to the hopes of Yemeni men and women for peace. It makes the daily struggle for survival in Yemen even harder and impedes efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak devastating the country.”
Thousands of people have been killed or injured during the latest escalation of violence that started in January, when a Houthi missile and drone attack killed more than 110 soldiers in Marib, army commanders said.
In another brief statement, the UN envoy expressed his concern about clashes on the remote Yemeni island of Socotra that led to a separatist takeover of the island.
He urged the Yemeni government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council to immediately implement the Riyadh Agreement that Saudi Arabia brokered last year to defuse tension between both sides.
“Deeply concerned by the tensions in Socotra and the taking over of state institutions by force. I call on the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council to swiftly implement the Riyadh Agreement under KSA auspices.”
Responding to the calls for de-escalation, Yemeni army spokesman Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that Griffiths should direct his criticism and appeals to the Houthis who had never adhered to truces and were attacking Marib.
“The Iran-backed Houthis should be blamed for the escalation,” Majili told Arab News from the city by phone. “The national army unilaterally stopped fighting in Ramadan. The Houthi militia did not comply with it and continued attacking us.”
Fighting has raged in the past 24 hours, as the Yemeni army pushes to recapture strategic locations in Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda that fell to the Houthis in the last couple of months.
In the central province of Al Bayda an explosives-laden drone fired by the Houthis on Sunday landed at a gathering of Yemeni government soldiers, killing four of them and injuring several others as troops battled to drive Houthis out from Qania, according to a soldier. “The targeted soldiers are from the Abu Esha tribe and were heading to Qania battlefield when the drone hit them,” he told Arab News, preferring to remain anonymous.
Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that troops and allied tribesmen killed and injured dozens of Houthis in Qania as Saudi-led coalition warplanes targeted rebel gatherings and military reinforcements.
Also in Al-Bayda, tribal leader Yasser Al-Awadhi, who led an uprising against Houthis in the province, said that 16 tribesmen had been killed and 70 injured in the continued fighting with Houthis in Radman. Tensions have been building up since early last month, when the Houthis refused to punish local fighters who had killed a woman.
Media reports said that the Houthis heavily shelled villages in Radman before storming them after clashing with the tribesmen. Al-Awadhi and his tribesmen are thought to be leading the fighting from Al-Bayda’s Qania after fleeing their homes.

Topics: Yemen

