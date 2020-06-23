Etihad launches COVID-19 assessment tool to help people decide about travel

DUBAI: A new COVID-19 risk-assessment tool was developed by Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways to help people make decisions about travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline partnered with Austrian healthcare technology company Medicus AI to develop the tool that will help evaluate travelers’ probability of contracting the virus, state-run WAM has reported on Tuesday.

The tool will ask people to answer 22 questions based on World Health Organization’s guidelines.

“We know that health and wellbeing will be a major factor impacting the travel decisions of our guests and are committed to ensuring their continued safety and peace of mind when they choose to travel with Etihad Airways,” Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer of Etihad, said.

The partnership came as global travel saw a gradual return to normal operations after coronavirus shuttered international borders.

The tool, which appears in several languages, is accessed through the Etihad website, and will soon be available on the airline’s mobile application.