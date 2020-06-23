SINGAPORE: Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday he had advised the city-state’s president to dissolve parliament as he had decided to call a general election.
The decision comes as the city-state was in a stable position with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.
Singapore PM says he has decided to call a general election
Updated 23 June 2020
