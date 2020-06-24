You are here

  • Home
  • Iran to cut fees for airlines using its airspace

Iran to cut fees for airlines using its airspace

Rescue teams amid the debris of the Ukrainian airliner that was brought down by an Iranian missile near Tehran in January. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/newjp

Updated 24 June 2020
Reuters

Iran to cut fees for airlines using its airspace

  • The planned discounts still have to be approved by the government
Updated 24 June 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional tensions.

Nasser Aghaei, the director of the state-run Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, explained that the discounts would go to the top eight airlines providing transit income as well as to airlines boosting their flights by 20 percent.

However, no general cut in fees are planned, IRNA said. Iran is one of many countries to charge so-called overflight fees, which are generally used to fund services such as air traffic control, weather data and aeronautical information.

The planned discounts still have to be approved by the government, Aghaei said.

Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike.

On Jan 8, all 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner flight were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev.

Iran acknowledged shooting the plane down but said it had done so by mistake while under high alert, hours after it had fired at US targets in retaliation for a US strike that killed an Iranian general.

In June, some global airlines re-routed flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over parts of the Gulf, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area following the downing of a US drone by Iran.

Topics: Iran Airspace

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France, enter reparation negotiations
Middle-East
Iran’s currency reaches lowest value ever against the dollar

Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The rebound in oil prices grew on Tuesday amid fresh signs that world economies are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent, the global benchmark, touched $44 a barrel at one stage in European trading — its highest level since early March — as more countries lifted lockdown restrictions.
Stock markets also took heart from hopes of an end to trade confrontation between China and the US, when President Donald Trump said a deal was “fully intact.”
Oil traders digested a new report from experts at consultancy Energy Aspects showing that the fall in demand because of the pandemic was significantly lower than previously estimated.
Chief oil analyst Amrita Sen said: “It turns out that global oil demand fell by less than 20 percent, around 18.5 million barrels per day at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in April, when most of the northern hemisphere — home to 90 percent of global manufacturing — was shut down.”
Many analysts calculated at the time that the lockdowns had reduced global demand by about 30 million barrels a day.
While that is good for the global economic recovery, it puts oil producing nations in a quandary. The historic cuts in output agreed in April by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “were more severe than required,” Sen said.
More supply has since been taken out through voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and others, and a strict compliance regime.
Some OPEC+ members want the current reduction level of 9.6 million barrels per day to be extended for a further month, but Russian officials see no need for the cuts to be extended.
Rising demand and a drawdown of stocks would be ammunition for Russia and others who want to add supply when the current cuts deal expires at the end of June.

Topics: Oil

Related

Business & Economy
Oil gains, with Brent above $40, as hopes rise for output cuts, recovery
Business & Economy
Oil tops $42 as OPEC+ ‘laggards’ promise to step up compliance

Latest updates

World community, Muslim organizations welcome strict Saudi limit on Hajj pilgrims
New Saudi app helps diagnose kids’ developmental problems
Anxious Lebanese turn to property amid banking crisis
Fighting intensifies in Yemeni province despite truce
Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran, director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.