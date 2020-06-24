You are here

Wirecard ex-boss under arrest as firm implodes

The payment service provider Wirecard is accused of market manipulation, and its collapse has led to calls for a tightening of regulations. (AP)
Updated 24 June 2020
Reuters

  • Creditors hunt for lost billions as company reveals $2.1bn financial hole
Reuters

MUNICH: Wirecard’s former boss has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying its accounts, after the German payments firm disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.

Markus Braun turned himself in on Monday night after Munich prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest. A judge ruled on Tuesday that the 50-year-old Austrian could be released as soon as he posts €5 million ($5.7 million) in bail.

In his 18 years in charge, Braun transformed an offshoot of the dot.com boom, known for handling payments for online gambling and adult entertainment sites, into a $20 billion-plus “fintech” that won a place in Germany’s blue-chip DAX index.

The former consultant traded in a suit for a black roll-neck and portrayed himself as a tech visionary, telling New York investors last autumn that Wirecard would increase revenues by six times by 2025 as digital payments boom.

Wirecard’s meteoric rise was, however, accompanied by repeated allegations from whistleblowers, journalists and speculators that its revenue and profits had been pumped up through fake transactions with obscure partners.

Braun, who will have to report to police once a week, said last week in a video statement that Wirecard may have been the victim of fraud, without giving details.

He now stands accused of misrepresenting Wirecard’s accounts and of market manipulation by falsifying income from transactions with so-called third-party acquirers, the Munich prosecutor’s office said earlier.

Two people familiar with the matter said state prosecutors were also considering issuing an arrest warrant for Jan Marsalek, a board member fired on Monday. Lawyers for Braun and Marsalek were not available for comment.

Wirecard’s implosion was described on Monday as a “total disaster” by Germany’s financial regulator, who has come under fire for pursuing its critics and not the company. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Tuesday that lawmakers should decide quickly how to tighten regulation following the Wirecard scandal, which had exposed lapses by both auditors and regulators.

An external audit by KPMG in April could not verify cash balances, questioned Wirecard’s acquisition accounting and was unable to trace millions in reported cash advances to merchants.

Braun, who said at the time that the allegations were not confirmed “in every point,” quit on Friday after in-house auditor EY refused to sign off on Wirecard’s 2019 accounts.

Wirecard’s shares have since shed more than 80 percent and its only listed bond is trading at 26 cents on the euro, indicating that investors expect to lose most of their money.

New CEO James Freis, a former financial investigator at the US Treasury and compliance chief at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has opened urgent talks with 15 banks that have lent € 1.75 billion to Wirecard.

With Wirecard having failed to file audited financials, the banking consortium led by Germany’s Commerzbank could call in the loans at any time.

Sources close to the talks said it was doubtful that Wirecard can continue as a going concern, while risks of litigation ruled out asset sales for now.

The main question is whether to allow the firm to keep operating for a couple of weeks, to allow more time to recover money, one source familiar with the talks said.

More than 5,000 staff are due to be paid at the end of June, and bankers would decide before then whether to pull the plug and trigger insolvency, the source added.

Wirecard is being advised by investment bank Houlihan Lokey and the creditors by law firm Allen & Overy. Both declined comment.

Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

Frank Kane

DUBAI: The rebound in oil prices grew on Tuesday amid fresh signs that world economies are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent, the global benchmark, touched $44 a barrel at one stage in European trading — its highest level since early March — as more countries lifted lockdown restrictions.
Stock markets also took heart from hopes of an end to trade confrontation between China and the US, when President Donald Trump said a deal was “fully intact.”
Oil traders digested a new report from experts at consultancy Energy Aspects showing that the fall in demand because of the pandemic was significantly lower than previously estimated.
Chief oil analyst Amrita Sen said: “It turns out that global oil demand fell by less than 20 percent, around 18.5 million barrels per day at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in April, when most of the northern hemisphere — home to 90 percent of global manufacturing — was shut down.”
Many analysts calculated at the time that the lockdowns had reduced global demand by about 30 million barrels a day.
While that is good for the global economic recovery, it puts oil producing nations in a quandary. The historic cuts in output agreed in April by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “were more severe than required,” Sen said.
More supply has since been taken out through voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and others, and a strict compliance regime.
Some OPEC+ members want the current reduction level of 9.6 million barrels per day to be extended for a further month, but Russian officials see no need for the cuts to be extended.
Rising demand and a drawdown of stocks would be ammunition for Russia and others who want to add supply when the current cuts deal expires at the end of June.

