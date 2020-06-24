Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran was recently appointed the director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City.
Al-Omran obtained her bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences at King Saud University in 2006. In 2011, she attended a foundation course on evidence-based medicine at the National & Gulf Center for Evidence Based Health Practice
in Riyadh.
She has 13 years of experience in strategic development and sustainability of the medical field. Al-Omran began her career as a trainee at the Armed Forces Hospital in Riyadh. She later moved to King Abdul Aziz Hospital for further training.
Al-Omran has served in different capacities in the course of her long career. She has worked as a staff pharmacist at Al-Amal Complex for Mental Health. She served as pharmacist-in-charge of the clozapine clinic, Armed Forces Hospital and Manar Clinic.
She later joined Prince Sultan Military Medical City as pharmaceutical planner at the supply logistic department. Al-Omran was promoted as deputy of pharmaceutical planning and eventually she became the head of planning.
She received commendation letters from esteemed organizations like Al-Amal Complex and the Ministry of Health.
Al-Omran also attended several symposiums since the beginning of her career including the 6th International Saudi Pharmacy Conference, Applied Therapeutics, 8th International Saudi Pharmaceutical Conference and others.
Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran, director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City
https://arab.news/nwsbj
Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran, director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City
Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran was recently appointed the director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City.