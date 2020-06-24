You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

The Turkish soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission at the border town of Yuksekova in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari. (AFP file photo0
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxgpb

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

  • Soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: One Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded in southeast Turkey as they came under fire from the Iranian side of the border, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that did not say who had shot at its soldiers.
The soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission at the border town of Yuksekova in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari, the ministry said.
Turkey has been fighting against Kurdish militant group PKK along its borders with Syria and Iraq for several decades.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey arrests four suspected of spying for France: report
Middle-East
Iraqis flee border areas as Turkey strikes Kurdish militants

UAE kicks off final stage of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 54 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

UAE kicks off final stage of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

  • The UAE claims it is the first in the world to reach the final stage – referred to as Phase III – of the clinical trial
  • The vaccine is “inactivated,” which is usually taken in repeated doses to ensure immunity
Updated 54 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will conduct the final stage of its clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

The UAE claims it is the first in the world to reach the final stage – referred to as Phase III – of the clinical trial, state news agency WAM reported.

Clinical trials usually run in three phases – the first one focuses on the vaccine’s safety, and the second evaluates its immunization process in a small number of people.

Phase III, which in this case will be done under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, will look into the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in a large population sample.

Inactivated vaccines consist of the killed version of the bacteria or virus, and are usually taken in repeated doses to ensure immunity.

The trial comes under the partnership of Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company Group 42 and pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

Both companies said they were aiming to develop a safe and effective vaccine that could be in the market by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE’s Sharjah to reopen cinemas, gyms and other public areas

Latest updates

Australian public broadcaster to cut 250 jobs
India reports highest spike of 16,000 coronavirus cases
Pyongyang suspends military action plans against Seoul
Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran
UAE kicks off final stage of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.