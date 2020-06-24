You are here

Singapore’s Grab puts partnership with troubled Wirecard on hold

Grab and Wirecard struck a payments agreement in March under which the German payments firm was to process transactions made via the GrabPay e-wallet. (AFP file photo)
  • The two companies had struck a payments agreement in March
  • Wirecard had not begun processing payments or signing up merchants on behalf of Grab
SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments company Grab said it had put a partnership with scandal-hit Wirecard on hold, days after the German payments firm disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole that threatens its future.
“We have not begun business integration work on the Wirecard partnership and we are pausing the partnership till further notice,” a spokeswoman from Grab said on Wednesday in response to a query about the status of the partnership.
The two companies had struck a payments agreement in March under which Wirecard was to process transactions made via the GrabPay e-wallet, starting with markets in Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.
Wirecard had not begun processing payments or signing up merchants on behalf of Grab, Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up, whose e-wallet is accepted by more than 600,000 merchants and small businesses in the region.
Responding to a query, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday that it had asked Wirecard to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its local activities in the country’s banks.
This week, Wirecard’s former boss was arrested on suspicion of falsifying its accounts, after the payments firm disclosed the financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.
Germany’s financial regulator also filed a fresh complaint against Wirecard with the prosecutor, saying the company’s belated admission that billions were missing showed it had mis-stated its financial position between 2016 and 2018.

Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Updated 24 June 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The rebound in oil prices grew on Tuesday amid fresh signs that world economies are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent, the global benchmark, touched $44 a barrel at one stage in European trading — its highest level since early March — as more countries lifted lockdown restrictions.
Stock markets also took heart from hopes of an end to trade confrontation between China and the US, when President Donald Trump said a deal was “fully intact.”
Oil traders digested a new report from experts at consultancy Energy Aspects showing that the fall in demand because of the pandemic was significantly lower than previously estimated.
Chief oil analyst Amrita Sen said: “It turns out that global oil demand fell by less than 20 percent, around 18.5 million barrels per day at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in April, when most of the northern hemisphere — home to 90 percent of global manufacturing — was shut down.”
Many analysts calculated at the time that the lockdowns had reduced global demand by about 30 million barrels a day.
While that is good for the global economic recovery, it puts oil producing nations in a quandary. The historic cuts in output agreed in April by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “were more severe than required,” Sen said.
More supply has since been taken out through voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and others, and a strict compliance regime.
Some OPEC+ members want the current reduction level of 9.6 million barrels per day to be extended for a further month, but Russian officials see no need for the cuts to be extended.
Rising demand and a drawdown of stocks would be ammunition for Russia and others who want to add supply when the current cuts deal expires at the end of June.

Topics: Oil

