You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers test positive for coronavirus

Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers test positive for coronavirus

Dubai’s Emirates is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8urya

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers test positive for coronavirus

  • Dubai carrier says temporary suspension takes effective June 24
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, has suspended flights from Pakistan after passengers tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong, it said on Wednesday.
The Dubai carrier, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24.
“We are co-ordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.
The airline will continue to operate flights to Pakistan, she said.
The rate of COVID-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.
This week, South Korea’s government temporarily banned most people from Pakistan and Bangladesh from entering after it recorded increases in coronavirus cases from those countries.
It has also halted non-scheduled flights between South Korea and the two countries, though diplomats and travel for urgent business purposes are exempted from the entry suspension.
Ten players of Pakistan’s cricket team supposed to take part in an upcoming series in England tested positive this week for COVID-19.

Topics: aviation Dubai Emirates UAE Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai carrier Emirates to resume flight to nine cities from May 21
Dubai carrier Emirates airline reports rise in annual profit

Singapore’s Grab puts partnership with troubled Wirecard on hold

Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore’s Grab puts partnership with troubled Wirecard on hold

  • The two companies had struck a payments agreement in March
  • Wirecard had not begun processing payments or signing up merchants on behalf of Grab
Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments company Grab said it had put a partnership with scandal-hit Wirecard on hold, days after the German payments firm disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole that threatens its future.
“We have not begun business integration work on the Wirecard partnership and we are pausing the partnership till further notice,” a spokeswoman from Grab said on Wednesday in response to a query about the status of the partnership.
The two companies had struck a payments agreement in March under which Wirecard was to process transactions made via the GrabPay e-wallet, starting with markets in Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.
Wirecard had not begun processing payments or signing up merchants on behalf of Grab, Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up, whose e-wallet is accepted by more than 600,000 merchants and small businesses in the region.
Responding to a query, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday that it had asked Wirecard to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its local activities in the country’s banks.
This week, Wirecard’s former boss was arrested on suspicion of falsifying its accounts, after the payments firm disclosed the financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.
Germany’s financial regulator also filed a fresh complaint against Wirecard with the prosecutor, saying the company’s belated admission that billions were missing showed it had mis-stated its financial position between 2016 and 2018.

Topics: Grab Singapore Wirecard Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Wirecard plunges into Enron-like scandal
Business & Economy
Grab targets another $2 billion funding this year

Latest updates

Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers test positive for coronavirus
Singing in the rain: Dubai to build street where umbrellas are needed all year
Singapore’s Grab puts partnership with troubled Wirecard on hold
Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1
Australian public broadcaster to cut 250 jobs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.