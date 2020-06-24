You are here

European MPs reject Israeli West Bank annexation

A Palestinian on a hillside overlooking Jericho, June 21, 2020. Benjamin Netanyahu, in September, pointed to a long blue zone to be annexed, leaving a brown speck in the middle: Jericho. (AFP)
A Palestinian street vendor bakes bread on a saj, Jericho, June 21, 2020. Benjamin Netanyahu, in September, pointed to a long blue zone to be annexed, leaving a brown speck in the middle: Jericho. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
  • A letter, published on Wednesday and whose signatories include 240 British legislators, raises “serious concerns” about Israel’s plans
  • The letter’s publication comes a week before the annexation process could begin, with Israel’s parliament able to vote on whether to begin annexation from July 1
LONDON: More than 1,000 parliamentarians from across Europe have signed a letter strongly opposing plans by Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The letter, published on Wednesday and whose signatories include 240 British legislators, raises “serious concerns” about Israel’s plans, and says acquisition of territory by force must have “commensurate consequences.” It stops short, however, of openly calling for sanctions.

The letter’s publication comes a week before the annexation process could begin, with Israel’s parliament able to vote on whether to begin annexation from July 1.

If passed, the move could incorporate up to 30 percent of the West Bank into Israel. Much of this land is already host to Israeli settlements considered illegal under international law, but is claimed by Palestinians for a future independent state of their own.

Organized by former Israeli parliament Speaker Avraham Burg, the letter warns that allowing annexation to pass “unchallenged” will encourage other states with territorial claims to “disregard basic principles of international law.”

The letter denounces plans to exert “effectively permanent Israeli control over a fragmented Palestinian territory, leaving Palestinians with no sovereignty and giving a green light to Israel to unilaterally annex significant parts of the West Bank.”

The signatories — 1,080 parliamentarians from 25 European countries — also warned of the “destabilising potential” that annexation could have on the region, adding that “such a move will be fatal to the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace.”

Israel’s annexation plans have been given the green light by the US as part of President Donald Trump’s Vision for Peace plan.

Israel and the US describe the plan as a “realistic” two-state solution, but the Palestinians, who were not consulted, oppose it outright and have boycotted diplomatic relations with Washington.

Trump’s plan has also proved controversial internationally, with the EU, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation all rejecting it on the basis of its incoherence with international law.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll continues to resurge, nears 10,000

Updated 24 June 2020
Reuters

Iran’s coronavirus death toll continues to resurge, nears 10,000

  • 2,531 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours
  • Daily death toll has regularly topped 100 in the past week for the first time in two months
Updated 24 June 2020
Reuters
Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen to nearly 10,000 with 133 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, extending a reversal from a steady fall in daily numbers as the country has relaxed its lockdown.
There were 2,531 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 212,501, along with 9,996 deaths in all, the ministry said on Wednesday.
The daily death toll has regularly topped 100 in the past week for the first time in two months, mirroring a sharp rise in new infections since restrictions on movement began to be lifted in mid-April.
Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.
In a sign of such concern, the Islamic Republic’s official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday that Friday prayers at mosques will not resume in the capital Tehran this week despite an announcement last week that they would.
On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said the government was considering making it mandatory within days to wear masks in public places and covered spaces given the surge in the number of confirmed infections.
Iran has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

