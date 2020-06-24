You are here

Italy’s foreign minister pays quick trip to Libya

Fayez Al-Sarraj, riight, the head of Tripoli’s Government of National Accord, meets with Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Tripoli on June 24, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Qaddafi
ROME: Italy’s foreign minister made a lightning trip to Libya on Wednesday amid a flaring conflict between a UN-recognized government in the west and eastern-based forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Luigi Di Maio was due to meet the head of Tripoli’s Government of National Accord Fayez Al-Sarraj, as well as the interior minister and his foreign affairs counterpart, Italian agencies Agi and Ansa said.
Rome considers Libya “a priority ... our most important issue, which concerns our national security,” according to an unnamed ministry source, cited by the Messaggero daily.
“We can’t afford a partition of the country. That is why we went first to Ankara, a (diplomatic) channel we’ve always kept open,” the source said, referring to Di Maio’s trip to Turkey on June 19.
He last visited Libya in January.
During his Wednesday visit Di Maio is set to examine an amended “memorandum” of cooperation between the two countries over migration, the Repubblica said.
Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The Arab League on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of foreign forces in Libya and urged talks on ending the conflict in the north African country.
The Turkish-backed GNA has recently made major military gains against Haftar’s forces, who have sought to regain control over the west in an abortive attempt to seize Tripoli.
Egypt, which supports Haftar, has warned that advances by Turkey-backed forces on the strategic Libyan city of Sirte could prompt an Egyptian military intervention.
The GNA denounced Cairo’s statements as a “declaration of war.”
Besides Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia back Haftar’s forces.

European MPs demand halt to Israel’s annexation plan

European MPs demand halt to Israel’s annexation plan

  • The European Union has been seeking to persuade Israel to back down and is weighing retaliatory measures
  • Most of the signatories of the MPs’ letter were members of left-leaning parties and nearly a quarter came from Britain
LONDON: More than 1,000 European lawmakers from 25 countries urged their leaders Wednesday to step in and stop Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to kick-start the process next week, after clinching a coalition deal with his former election rival last month.
In a letter published in newspapers and sent to European foreign ministers, the 1,080 parliamentarians said they were “deeply worried about the precedent this would set for international relations.”
“Such a move will be fatal to the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace,” added the letter.
“Regrettably, President (Donald) Trump’s plan departs from internationally agreed parameters and principles.”
The letter referred to the US leader three times but made no direct mention of Netanyahu, who must still decide how much territory he intends to annex.
“In appreciation of Europe’s long-term commitments to the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we ask European leaders to act decisively in response to this challenge,” the lawmakers said.
“Europe must take the lead in bringing international actors together to prevent annexation.”
The European Union has been seeking to persuade Israel to back down and is weighing retaliatory measures as a response if Netanyahu goes ahead.
However, mooted sanctions would require the agreement of all 27 member states.
Most of the signatories of the MPs’ letter were members of left-leaning parties and nearly a quarter came from Britain — which left the EU in January — including the Labour party’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy.
Britain’s main opposition party is trying to recover from years of controversy over alleged anti-Semitism within its ranks.

