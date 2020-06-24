Iran’s coronavirus death toll continues to resurge, nears 10,000

You are here

Iran’s total number of coronavirus cases is now at 212,501. (AFP)
  • 2,531 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours
  • Daily death toll has regularly topped 100 in the past week for the first time in two months
Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen to nearly 10,000 with 133 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, extending a reversal from a steady fall in daily numbers as the country has relaxed its lockdown.
There were 2,531 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 212,501, along with 9,996 deaths in all, the ministry said on Wednesday.
The daily death toll has regularly topped 100 in the past week for the first time in two months, mirroring a sharp rise in new infections since restrictions on movement began to be lifted in mid-April.
Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.
In a sign of such concern, the Islamic Republic’s official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday that Friday prayers at mosques will not resume in the capital Tehran this week despite an announcement last week that they would.
On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said the government was considering making it mandatory within days to wear masks in public places and covered spaces given the surge in the number of confirmed infections.
Iran has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Qaddafi
ROME: Italy’s foreign minister made a lightning trip to Libya on Wednesday amid a flaring conflict between a UN-recognized government in the west and eastern-based forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Luigi Di Maio was due to meet the head of Tripoli’s Government of National Accord Fayez Al-Sarraj, as well as the interior minister and his foreign affairs counterpart, Italian agencies Agi and Ansa said.
Rome considers Libya “a priority ... our most important issue, which concerns our national security,” according to an unnamed ministry source, cited by the Messaggero daily.
“We can’t afford a partition of the country. That is why we went first to Ankara, a (diplomatic) channel we’ve always kept open,” the source said, referring to Di Maio’s trip to Turkey on June 19.
He last visited Libya in January.
During his Wednesday visit Di Maio is set to examine an amended “memorandum” of cooperation between the two countries over migration, the Repubblica said.
Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The Arab League on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of foreign forces in Libya and urged talks on ending the conflict in the north African country.
The Turkish-backed GNA has recently made major military gains against Haftar’s forces, who have sought to regain control over the west in an abortive attempt to seize Tripoli.
Egypt, which supports Haftar, has warned that advances by Turkey-backed forces on the strategic Libyan city of Sirte could prompt an Egyptian military intervention.
The GNA denounced Cairo’s statements as a “declaration of war.”
Besides Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia back Haftar’s forces.

