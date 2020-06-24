Emirates resumes A380 services to London and Paris, flydubai up and flying

You are here

 Dubai’s Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that it would begin A380 flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from July 15. (Emirates Airline)
  • Airline confirmed some modifications have been made to ensure the health and safety of passengers
LONDON: Dubai’s Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that it would begin A380 flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from July 15, following temporary groundings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said the airline was “delighted” to be relaunching flights of the A380, and plans a “gradual introduction” of more destinations.

Al-Redha confirmed some modifications have been made to ensure the health and safety of passengers as the world still comes to terms with travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Emirates also announced that it will commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from 24 June), and Munich (from 15 July), adding to its growing network.

Earlier this week, Dubai’s government announced the emirate would reopen to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air-travel protocols in place.

Emirates’ fellow Dubai-based airline flydubai announced on Wednesday that flights to 24 destinations are now available for booking, with more to be added over the summer.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Hamad Obaidalla, said: “Flights will operate from July 7.  We will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer. This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel.

 “Following the recent announcement we welcome a return to service in a safe and measured way. We have redesigned our passenger journey that is built upon existing high standards to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we can now bring people together once again,” Obaidalla continued.

  • Latest company to pledge to halt ad spending on Facebook over concerns hate speech and incitement
  • Social media company made an estimated $70 billion annually from ads
WASHINGTON: US ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s said it will stop buying advertising space on Facebook, joining a growing list of prominent brands boycotting the social network over its perceived failure to crack down on hate speech and incitements to violence.
“As of July 1st we will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States,” the Vermont-based confectioner said Tuesday.
The company added it was also joining the “Stop the Hate for Profit” initiative supported by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and other rights groups.
“We call on Facebook, Inc. to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate,” Ben & Jerry’s said.
It is the latest company to pledge to halt ad spending on Facebook over concerns hate speech and incitement to violence are not being moderated on the platform.
Sporting goods maker Patagonia added its name to the list Sunday, joining rivals North Face and REI and the freelance staffing agency Upwork.
The #StopHateForProfit campaign comes as Facebook faces growing pressure over its hands-off approach to misinformation and inflammatory posts, including from US President Donald Trump.
The social media company made an estimated $70 billion annually from ads, the coalition claimed in a statement on the ADL website.
The campaign has criticized Zuckerberg’s decision to not moderate the US president, after the CEO again defended his decision not to limit Trump’s often controversial, incendiary and inaccurate posts.
Twitter’s decision in May to hide one of Trump’s tweets for “glorifying violence” exposed turmoil at Facebook, with employees rebelling against Zuckerberg’s refusal to sanction false or inflammatory posts by the president.
Facebook last week said it removed ads by Trump’s re-election campaign that contained a symbol used in Nazi Germany for political prisoners, a move welcomed by rights activists.

