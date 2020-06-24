You are here

  • Home
  • As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges ‘financial state of emergency’

As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges ‘financial state of emergency’

A man counts Lebanese pounds at an exchange office in Beirut, Lebanon, August 16, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwx34

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges ‘financial state of emergency’

  • Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for declaring a “financial state of emergency”
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged Lebanon’s government, central bank and commercial banks on Wednesday to declare a “financial state of emergency” and review all steps to protect the collapsing currency.
He also said Lebanon would not get a penny from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or any donor state unless it carries out reforms, at the forefront of them accelerating an overhaul of its loss-making electricity sector.
The Lebanese pound has lost about 75% of its value since October, when long-brewing economic troubles mushroomed into a financial crisis regarded ass the biggest threat to Lebanon since its 1975-1990 civil war.
The pound, officially pegged at 1,507.5 to the dollar since 1997, traded at 6,300/6,500 on the parallel market Wednesday, a market participant said, weaker than levels of 6,000/6,200 cited by market participants on Tuesday.
With dollars scarce, the financial meltdown has frozen savers out of their deposits and forced up prices in the import-dependent economy.
“It is unacceptable that Lebanese be made hostages of black markets in currency, food, medicine and fuel,” Berri said during an emergency meeting of the Amal Movement, the Shiite Muslim party he leads.
Donor states that have provided Lebanon with aid in the past have said it will not receive any until it undertakes reforms to fix the state corruption and waste that are at the root of the crisis. Lebanon began talks with the IMF in May.
“Any Lebanese official will be mistaken if he believes the IMF or any state or donor party can give us one penny of aid if we do not implement reforms,” Berri said.
“Frankly, the world and international community believes Lebanon is a bottomless basket, and before this bottom is closed there will be no aid.”

Topics: Lebanon currency economy

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1
Special
Middle-East
American dollars boost black market in Lebanon

Emirates resumes A380 services to London and Paris, flydubai up and flying

Updated 27 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates resumes A380 services to London and Paris, flydubai up and flying

  • Airline confirmed some modifications have been made to ensure the health and safety of passengers
Updated 27 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai’s Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that it would begin A380 flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from July 15, following temporary groundings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said the airline was “delighted” to be relaunching flights of the A380, and plans a “gradual introduction” of more destinations.

Al-Redha confirmed some modifications have been made to ensure the health and safety of passengers as the world still comes to terms with travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Emirates also announced that it will commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from 24 June), and Munich (from 15 July), adding to its growing network.

Earlier this week, Dubai’s government announced the emirate would reopen to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air-travel protocols in place.

Emirates’ fellow Dubai-based airline flydubai announced on Wednesday that flights to 24 destinations are now available for booking, with more to be added over the summer.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Hamad Obaidalla, said: “Flights will operate from July 7.  We will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer. This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel.

 “Following the recent announcement we welcome a return to service in a safe and measured way. We have redesigned our passenger journey that is built upon existing high standards to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we can now bring people together once again,” Obaidalla continued.

Topics: aviation Dubai UAE Emirates Airline Flydubai

Related

Middle-East
Flydubai boosts cargo fleet for faster movement of medicines, goods

Latest updates

As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges ‘financial state of emergency’
Any Israeli annexation a 'crime': Palestinians tell UN
US report: Saudi Arabia continues to combat terror financing
Emirates resumes A380 services to London and Paris, flydubai up and flying
Greece slams Turkey’s actions in Aegean, eastern Med

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.