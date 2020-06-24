As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges ‘financial state of emergency’

Emirates resumes A380 services to London and Paris, flydubai up and flying

LONDON: Dubai’s Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that it would begin A380 flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from July 15, following temporary groundings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said the airline was “delighted” to be relaunching flights of the A380, and plans a “gradual introduction” of more destinations.

Al-Redha confirmed some modifications have been made to ensure the health and safety of passengers as the world still comes to terms with travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Emirates also announced that it will commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from 24 June), and Munich (from 15 July), adding to its growing network.

Earlier this week, Dubai’s government announced the emirate would reopen to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air-travel protocols in place.

Emirates’ fellow Dubai-based airline flydubai announced on Wednesday that flights to 24 destinations are now available for booking, with more to be added over the summer.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Hamad Obaidalla, said: “Flights will operate from July 7. We will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer. This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel.

“Following the recent announcement we welcome a return to service in a safe and measured way. We have redesigned our passenger journey that is built upon existing high standards to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we can now bring people together once again,” Obaidalla continued.