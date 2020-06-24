You are here

Louvre Abu Dhabi reopens after 100-day closure

Visitors look at the dome hall design of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 25, 2018. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Visitors in masks and gloves returned to the Louvre Abu Dhabi
  • Entrance is by timed ticket and visits last a maximum of three hours
ABU DHABI: Visitors in masks and gloves returned to the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as it reopened its doors after a 100-day closure under coronavirus restrictions.
The usual paper maps were replaced with a phone app, thermal scanners were in operation and valet parking, a common service in the United Arab Emirates, was suspended for now.
Entrance is by timed ticket and visits last a maximum of three hours.
With travel into and out of Abu Dhabi still restricted, residents of neighboring Dubai, just a 90-minute drive away, cannot yet enter.
“Of course, it has been a challenging time,” said the museum’s director Manuel Rabate, acknowledging that restrictions would limit visitor numbers.
“Our purpose is really to make sure that all the visitors have the best experience on the safest experience,” he told AFP, adding that in difficult times, art could help people find “solace and appeasement.”
Countries around the world have closed museums and canceled cultural and sporting events in a bid to slow the pandemic’s spread.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in late 2017 and attracted some two million visitors in its first two years of operation.
Under a 30-year agreement, France provides expertise, lends works of art and organizes exhibitions — in return for one billion euros ($1.16 billion).
The Louvre in Paris, home to the Mona Lisa, is to reopen on July 6 after the government eased restrictions on museums and historic sites.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi Coronavirus UAE

DUBAI: A short film by Oscar-nominated Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and her producer husband Khaled Mouzanar is to feature in a new Netflix movie due to be released on June 30.

The flick, “Homemade,” is a collection of short movies made by renowned filmmakers from around the world.

Confined to their homes as a consequence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the producers created personal stories aimed at capturing people’s shared experiences in quarantine.

In a statement announcing the release, Netflix said “Homemade” was a celebration of the craftsmanship of filmmaking and the enduring power of creativity in the face of a global pandemic.

“Capernaum” director Labaki, 46, said: “This question has been tormenting us as parents for a while: How are our children perceiving or living the confinement? What goes on in their minds?

“When the producers of ‘Homemade’ contacted us to be part of this project, it was the perfect occasion for us to explore this dimension.”

Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world.

Other filmmakers involved in the project include Ladj Ly, the French director of “Les Miserables,” Paolo Sorrentino, the Italian producer of “The Great Beauty” and “The New Pope,” and US director of “Black Panther” and “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison.

“Homemade” has been produced by The Apartment Pictures and Fabula.

