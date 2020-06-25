You are here

Reem Bunyan is a consultant neurologist and the co-chair of the G20 Health Working Group.
At a recently held virtual T20 conference titled “Policy recommendations for a post-COVID-19 world,” she stressed the need for health care systems to learn from innovations that were applied in response to the pandemic and to prepare for changes in health priorities.
“Strong and resilient health systems that focus on outcomes, efficiency, user-responsiveness, and equity are critical for preparedness and response to pandemics,” Bunyan said.
She is also the CEO of the Center for Improving Value in Health (CiV) at the Saudi Ministry of Health.
 Bunyan is an American Board Certified Neurologist who is super-specialized in multiple sclerosis with rare expertise in pediatric multiple sclerosis.
She is credited with the establishment of the first clinical neuroimmunology program at the King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh, in addition to establishing a modern department for clinical neurophysiology.
Bunyan is the president of the Saudi Multiple Sclerosis Advisory Group and a member of the founding board of the Healthcare Administration Club.
Bunyan attended medical school at King Faisal University, graduating with honors and receiving the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd award for academic excellence.
She then went on to residency training in neurology at the University of Louisville, followed by an initial fellowship in clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular disorders.

WHO welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit Hajj 2020

Updated 24 June 2020
Arab News

WHO welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit Hajj 2020

  • WHO says decision based on risk assessment and analysis of various scenarios
  • Kingdom said it would limit number of pilgrims for different nationalities within the country
Updated 24 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to greatly limit the number of Hajj pilgrims this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kingdom said just 1,000 people, who are already living in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform the pilgrimage. Last year almost 2.5 million worshippers from around the world took part.
“As some countries start to reopen their societies and economies, the question about how to hold gatherings of large numbers of people safely have become increasingly important,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanum, said. “This is especially true of one of the world’s largest mass gatherings, the annual Hajj pilgrimage.” 

Adhanum said the decision comes on the basis of risk assessment and an analysis of the various scenarios, in accordance with the organization’s guidelines to protect the safety of pilgrims and reduce the risk of infection.
Speaking n Geneva during the daily coronavirus press conference, he said the organization supported Saudi Arabia’s decision, adding that all that all countries must make difficult decisions to put public health at the forefront.
“We understand that it was not an easy decision to make and we also understand it is a major disappointment for many Muslims who are looking forward to making their pilgrimage this year,” he said. “This is another example of the hard choices that all countries must make to put health first.”

 

