Reem Bunyan is a consultant neurologist and the co-chair of the G20 Health Working Group.
At a recently held virtual T20 conference titled “Policy recommendations for a post-COVID-19 world,” she stressed the need for health care systems to learn from innovations that were applied in response to the pandemic and to prepare for changes in health priorities.
“Strong and resilient health systems that focus on outcomes, efficiency, user-responsiveness, and equity are critical for preparedness and response to pandemics,” Bunyan said.
She is also the CEO of the Center for Improving Value in Health (CiV) at the Saudi Ministry of Health.
Bunyan is an American Board Certified Neurologist who is super-specialized in multiple sclerosis with rare expertise in pediatric multiple sclerosis.
She is credited with the establishment of the first clinical neuroimmunology program at the King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh, in addition to establishing a modern department for clinical neurophysiology.
Bunyan is the president of the Saudi Multiple Sclerosis Advisory Group and a member of the founding board of the Healthcare Administration Club.
Bunyan attended medical school at King Faisal University, graduating with honors and receiving the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd award for academic excellence.
She then went on to residency training in neurology at the University of Louisville, followed by an initial fellowship in clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular disorders.
