First coronavirus death, 1,102 cases among Qatar’s World Cup workforce

Construction at infrastructure to stage the tournament continued through the crisis even as Qatar halted non-essential retail and mosques, parks and restaurants closed. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 min 46 sec ago
AFP

  • There are 121 active coronavirus cases
  • The victim was an engineer in his fifties with no underlying medical conditions
DOHA: World Cup organizers in Qatar reported the first coronavirus death of a worker involved in construction of 2022 tournament venues on Thursday.
A source close to the Qatari tournament organizers told AFP that 1,102 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among workers at tournament projects with 121 infections still active.
First reported by the newly relaunched Doha News, a site popular among expatriates in Qatar, the victim was an engineer in his fifties who had no underlying medical conditions.
Qatar has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world with 3.3 percent of its 2.75 million population having tested positive.
Most have since recovered with only 17,591 active cases reported in the latest official statistics alongside 104 deaths.
“Sadly, on June 11, 2020, a 51-year-old specialist engineer employed by the contractor Conspel, tragically died after contracting COVID-19,” the Qatari organization responsible for organizing the 2022 tournament said in a statement.
“He had worked on Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy projects since October 2019 and had no underlying health issues. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
His nationality was not disclosed.
The Qatari organizers reported the first infections among its workforce on April 15 with five cases across three stadium projects.
Work continues at 2022 sites but has slowed to allow virus containment measures including screening and social distancing to be observed with Qatari officials saying preparations are nevertheless more than 80 percent complete.
Organizers have removed all high-risk workers from projects on full pay, undertake temperature checks on workers twice daily, and imposed distancing rules in dining halls and staff transport to limit the virus’ spread.
Construction at infrastructure to stage the tournament continued through the crisis even as Qatar halted non-essential retail and mosques, parks and restaurants closed.
Qatar has begun a cautious reopening program with socially distanced worship permitted in some Mosques and non-essential retail permitted.
Cafes and restaurants are due to reopen subject to strict controls from July 1.
The timings of the competition, due to be held in November and December of 2022, remain unchanged by the coronavirus pandemic which has already forced the postponement of the European football championships and the Tokyo Olympics.
Both will now take place in 2021.

Egypt’s Rameda gets requests to export COVID-19 drug

Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

Egypt’s Rameda gets requests to export COVID-19 drug

  • Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen
  • The company is providing the drug to the Egyptian health ministry to be used in hospitals
Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

ALEXANDRIA: Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to export Anviziram tablets, which are used to treat patients with the new coronavirus, to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen, but needs a government approval first, its CEO told Reuters.
The company said earlier this month it had started manufacturing Anviziram, the generic equivalent of the Japanese antiviral Avigan, and had also received an approval from the Egyptian Drug Authority to manufacture Remedsivir, a Gilead Sciences Inc. antiviral used for treating COVID-19.
Rameda, which listed 49 percent of its shares on the Egyptian exchange last year, has produced quantities enough Anviziram tablets to cover “appropriate numbers of patients in the Egyptian market,” said its CEO Amr Mursi.
The company is providing the drug to the Egyptian health ministry to be used in hospitals. Mursi said it would be available to the public before the end of July, adding its commercial price was still being negotiated.
He expects more requests from Gulf countries to import Anviziram, but the company’s response depends on the approval of the Egyptian authorities.
“We will discuss this with them next week to see whether we will be able to export or not,” Mursi said.

