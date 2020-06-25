You are here

NCB and Samba mull mega merger as banking sector consolidates

A customer withdraws cash at an NCB ATM in Riyadh. National Commercial Bank is Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank by assets. (Reuters)
  • NCB said it had entered into a framework agreement with Samba Financial Group “to negotiate definitive and binding terms of a potential merger”
  • The shareholders of Samba Financial Group would receive between 0.736 and 0.787 newly issued shares of NCB in exchange for every share they hold in Samba
LONDON: National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank by assets, is exploring a deal to acquire Samba Financial Group in what could be the Kingdom’s biggest takeover this year.
NCB said it had entered into a framework agreement with Samba Financial Group “to negotiate definitive and binding terms of a potential merger of NCB and Samba Financial Group.”
The shareholders of Samba Financial Group would receive between 0.736 and 0.787 newly issued shares of NCB in exchange for every share they hold in Samba Financial Group according to details of the proposed deal published on the Tadawul on Thursday.
The collapse of oil prices and the spread of coronavirus pandemic is expected to trigger a wave of consolidation in the Gulf banking sector as lenders look to cut costs in response to a rapid economic slowdown. The Kingdom’s central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, has already announced some $27 billion in stimulus measures to support banks.
Should the deal be completed as planned, it would value each Samba Financial Group share at between SR27.42 and SR29.32, which represents a premium of 19.2 percent to 27.5 percent to the Samba Financial Group share price as of 24 June 2020.
The pair plan to conclude the due diligence process and sign a definitive agreement within about four months.
NCB does not expect that the proposed merger will, if completed, result in the involuntary redundancy of employees, it said in a statement.
NCB has appointed J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Company as its financial adviser, and Abuhimed Alsheikh & Alhagbani Law Firm as its legal adviser.

Topics: National Commercial Bank (NCB) Samba Financial Group

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

  • The new rival proposal would back the existing management and honor full employee entitlements
SYDNEY: Bondholders of Australia’s second largest airline have put forward a proposal to keep Virgin Australia a listed entity, two days after two private equity companies, Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, made final and binding offers to administrator Deloitte.

“Our plan offers a sustainable capital structure underpinned by public ownership to provide certainty and support the strong operating plan for the airline,” a spokesman for the bondholders said in an emailed statement.

This involves a debt-to-equity swap among bondholders owed around A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) plus a fresh capital injection of around A$1 billion, one person with knowledge of the proposal said. Broad Peak, a Singapore hedge fund backed by Temasek, is involved in the bondholders’ proposal, they said.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the airline’s secured creditors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The bondholders are in an interesting position, they are creditors and a deal can’t be done without them.”

The new proposal would allow bondholders to recoup around 70 cents on the dollar of their investment, the person said. A second source said that return was a future estimate based on share trading expectations.

The bondholder statement did not identify those taking part, saying only they included thousands of retail investors. FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and the Bank of New York Mellon are all on the creditors’ committee.

Virgin, which competes with Qantas Airways effectively in an domestic duopoly, entered voluntary administration in April owing nearly A$7 billion to creditors. The airline had struggled financially even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The bondholder proposal would back the existing management team, honor full employee entitlements, customer travel credits and frequent flyer points, the two sources said. They were not authorized to speak on the record.

Deloitte declined to comment on the bondholder proposal. The administrator had said on Monday after receiving the Bain and Cyrus offers that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

A meeting is scheduled for August to vote on a deal, which would need the approval of at least 50 percent of creditors by both value and number.

