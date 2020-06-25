NCB and Samba mull mega merger as banking sector consolidates

LONDON: National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank by assets, is exploring a deal to acquire Samba Financial Group in what could be the Kingdom’s biggest takeover this year.
NCB said it had entered into a framework agreement with Samba Financial Group “to negotiate definitive and binding terms of a potential merger of NCB and Samba Financial Group.”
The shareholders of Samba Financial Group would receive between 0.736 and 0.787 newly issued shares of NCB in exchange for every share they hold in Samba Financial Group according to details of the proposed deal published on the Tadawul on Thursday.
The collapse of oil prices and the spread of coronavirus pandemic is expected to trigger a wave of consolidation in the Gulf banking sector as lenders look to cut costs in response to a rapid economic slowdown. The Kingdom’s central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, has already announced some $27 billion in stimulus measures to support banks.
Should the deal be completed as planned, it would value each Samba Financial Group share at between SR27.42 and SR29.32, which represents a premium of 19.2 percent to 27.5 percent to the Samba Financial Group share price as of 24 June 2020.
The pair plan to conclude the due diligence process and sign a definitive agreement within about four months.
NCB does not expect that the proposed merger will, if completed, result in the involuntary redundancy of employees, it said in a statement.
NCB has appointed J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Company as its financial adviser, and Abuhimed Alsheikh & Alhagbani Law Firm as its legal adviser.
