You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia will meet the environmental challenge — energy minister

Saudi Arabia will meet the environmental challenge — energy minister

Prince Abdul Aziz highlighted Saudi projects in energy efficiency, solar power generation, and renewables. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3usp

Updated 16 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia will meet the environmental challenge — energy minister

  • Prince Abdul Aziz highlighted Saudi projects in energy efficiency, solar power generation, and renewables
  • He was speaking at a webinar organized by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute from New York
Updated 16 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia will continue to use its vast oil reserves in an environmentally efficient way, Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman told an international audience of thought leaders on Thursday.
“I can assure you that Saudi Arabia will not only be the last producer, but Saudi Arabia will produce every molecule of hydrocarbon and it will put it to good use, and it will be done in a most environmentally sound and more sustainable way. I’m willing to say that by 2050, we’ll be the last and the biggest producer of hydrocarbon,” he said at a webinar organized by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute.

--------

READ MORE: AS IT HAPPENED: FII Institute’s ‘Don’t Forget Our Planet’ virtual conference

--------

“I love challenges … We’ll live up to the challenge of sitting on a huge amount of hydrocarbon, and we’ll make better use of it,” he added.
“You should come and see all the young boys and girls of Saudi Arabia, how they aspire to these challenges and how they’re inspired by them. We’ll be the pacesetter.”
The prince was speaking on a panel with other energy leaders on the subject of “the new sustainable energy equation,” discussing the challenges and opportunities presented by recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the concept of the circular carbon economy, which seeks to remove harmful pollutants from the environment via a mixture of recycling and removing pollutants, as well as sophisticated technology to remove emissions from the industrial process. “We’re trying to lead by example, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” he said.

The prince highlighted Saudi projects in energy efficiency, solar power generation and renewables that aim to generate half of the Kingdom’s electricity from non-hydrocarbon sources by 2030. “We have a leadership that values sustainability,” he said.
The event — the second in a series of online gatherings leading up to the FII forum in Riyadh in October — was opened by the governor of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, who emphasized the need for a sustainable recovery from the economic shock of the pandemic.

“The recovery from the pandemic will give us the opportunity to hit the reset button,” the governor said, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s initiatives via public-private partnerships in recycling, energy efficiency, alternative energy sources and environmental protection.
The keynote speaker of the event was British anthropologist Jane Goodall, who said the response by governments to the pandemic had been “pretty good.” She added: “If only we’d responded in the same way to the climate crisis.”

Decoder

What is circular carbon economy?

Circular economy is a system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. Inspired by how nature works, it is a closed-loop system where carbon emissions are reduced, reused, recycled and removed.

Topics: FII FII Institute Yasir Al-Rumayyan Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman PIF Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Related

Update
Business & Economy
AS IT HAPPENED: FII Institute’s ‘Don’t Forget Our Planet’ virtual conference
Business & Economy
FII Institute hosting conference to inspire the development of a global green recovery plan

NCB and Samba mull mega merger as banking sector consolidates

Updated 25 June 2020
Arab News

NCB and Samba mull mega merger as banking sector consolidates

  • NCB said it had entered into a framework agreement with Samba Financial Group “to negotiate definitive and binding terms of a potential merger”
  • The shareholders of Samba Financial Group would receive between 0.736 and 0.787 newly issued shares of NCB in exchange for every share they hold in Samba
Updated 25 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank by assets, is exploring a deal to acquire Samba Financial Group in what could be the Kingdom’s biggest takeover this year.
NCB said it had entered into a framework agreement with Samba Financial Group “to negotiate definitive and binding terms of a potential merger of NCB and Samba Financial Group.”
The shareholders of Samba Financial Group would receive between 0.736 and 0.787 newly issued shares of NCB in exchange for every share they hold in Samba Financial Group according to details of the proposed deal published on the Tadawul on Thursday.
The collapse of oil prices and the spread of coronavirus pandemic is expected to trigger a wave of consolidation in the Gulf banking sector as lenders look to cut costs in response to a rapid economic slowdown. The Kingdom’s central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, has already announced some $27 billion in stimulus measures to support banks.
Should the deal be completed as planned, it would value each Samba Financial Group share at between SR27.42 and SR29.32, which represents a premium of 19.2 percent to 27.5 percent to the Samba Financial Group share price as of 24 June 2020.
The pair plan to conclude the due diligence process and sign a definitive agreement within about four months.
NCB does not expect that the proposed merger will, if completed, result in the involuntary redundancy of employees, it said in a statement.
NCB has appointed J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Company as its financial adviser, and Abuhimed Alsheikh & Alhagbani Law Firm as its legal adviser.

Topics: National Commercial Bank (NCB) Samba Financial Group

Related

Corporate News
ITFC strengthens partnership with NCB
Update
Business & Economy
Samba achieves record profit of $1.47bn in 2018

Latest updates

Kosovo defends ‘just war’ after president accused of war crimes
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production
What makes Saudi Arabia the GCC gaming industry’s hotspot
EU’s Borrell says Turkish gas drills off Cyprus ‘must stop’
How COVID-19 affected the media industry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.