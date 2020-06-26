You are here

EasyJet raises $520m through share placing to bolster virus-hit finances

EasyJet is looking at a range of ‘protracted recovery scenarios.’ Reuters
Updated 26 June 2020
Reuters

EasyJet raises $520m through share placing to bolster virus-hit finances

  • EasyJet plans to cut 4,500 jobs
Updated 26 June 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Budget airline easyJet has raised about £419 million ($520 million) through a share placing to help bolster its finances after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the travel industry.

The new equity will help boost its liquidity to about £3 billion, easyJet said, enabling it to survive for many more months even if planes are grounded again, and putting it in a strong position to cope with “protracted recovery scenarios.”

EasyJet’s planes returned to the air in mid-June, but with a minimal service. On Thursday, it said it would resume flights to Paris, Barcelona and Milan from Britain from July 1, as it restarts services from Manchester and London’s Luton airport.

The airline is hoping to ramp up flying as the year goes on, but demand is being hampered by UK quarantine rules and consumer nervousness.

Airlines are hoping Britain agrees travel deals with other countries to allow restriction-free movement between some European countries. A review of quarantine rules is due on June 29.

EasyJet said it had placed a total of 59.5 million new ordinary shares at 703 pence apiece, after announcing the move late on Wednesday.

Its shares were down 5.4 percenr to 699.9 pence in early trade on Thursday. They have approximately halved in value since the start of the year.

EasyJet has said it does not expect passenger demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 and is planning to axe up to 4,500 jobs.

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said the airline was already making progress with cost cutting.

“EasyJet has a compelling proposition of lower cost structures and strong positions in better markets,” he said in a note.

British Airways, owned by IAG, has said it needs to shed 12,000 jobs and there has been media speculation that IAG could also raise new equity. Qatar Airways, IAG’s biggest shareholder, has said it would inject equity into IAG if needed.

Topics: EasyJet Coronavirus

Turkey’s emerging market status may face downgrade

Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

Turkey's emerging market status may face downgrade

Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s main share index may be downgraded by a top international index compiler in what would be a blow to its already volatile financial markets.

MSCI, a prominent index provider, said it may lower the status of Turkey’s share index to a “frontier market” due to bans on short selling and stock lending since October 2019 and February 2020, respectively. That would mean the loss of major investment by international pension funds and other instituional investors that use MSCI indexes to deploy their capital. Frontier markets are seen to carry more investor risk.

“In the last 12 months, two important emerging markets, Argentina and Turkey, suffered substantial deterioration in market accessibility that could lead to their exclusion from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index,” said Dimitris Melas, global head of equity research and chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee.

Experts think that this new warning should be taken as a sign of the unease of foreign investment in the country as the government adopts ever stricter measures on the currency exchange.

Qatar’s recent move to increase its currency swap line with Turkey may have provided some relief, but analysts still see the potential need for further measures such as capital controls which would limit funds leaving the country.

Goldman Sachs said this boost from Qatar could only cover up to one third of Turkey’s foreign exchange funding gap this year.

In the meantime, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday again reduced its economic forecasts for Turkey, with its GDP iforecast to drop by 5 percent this year.

But the country is resisting any assistance from the IMF for fear of “economically and politically surrendering” to foreign institutions despite its impending balance of payments crisis.

“The MSCI is issuing a warning to Turkey and would like it to reverse the restrictions imposed on short selling and stock lending. The Turkish authorities would be wise to heed this warning and ease these restrictions,” Nigel Rendell, director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at New York-based Medley Global Advisers, told Arab News. “Turkey has been part and parcel of emerging markets’ portfolios for decades — through good times and bad; it’s absence would be greatly missed if it were to drop out of the MSCI EM index.

Rendell expressed concern at the speed at which the Turkish central bank has cut interest rates, which leaves the lira looking exposed given that inflation is still entrenched.

Turkey has $169 billion in foreign debt due in the next 12 months, while its gross foreign currency reserves stand only at $84 billion. Scarce foreign currency reserves are not going to save the day without much-needed summer tourism revenues that could be hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the country generated $35 billion from foreign tourists, which is a distant dream this year.

“The possible demotion to “frontier” market by one of the world’s leading index providers show how futile and harmful is to fight a war against the market,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London.

“After wasting billions in defending the currency, Turkey may now lose its place in the key MSCI index. The possible reclassification as “frontier” market or standalone market would further intensify the ongoing outflow of capital from both Turkey’s equity and fixed income markets,” he said.

Earlier this month, Turkey’s Capital Markets Board decided to no longer allow investors to establish hedge funds that invest mainly in foreign-exchange assets, and it will begin taxing existing ones by 15 percent, in a bid to crack down on local demand for hard currency. In other terms, the government now taxes 15 percent of the revenues generated from investment funds that primarily invest in foreign bonds and foreign currencies in the country.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Turkey’s former economy czar Ali Babacan, who founded his own party to challenge the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said Turkey must restore its economic credibility to secure necessary foreign funding and trigger growth.

Topics: MSCI Turkish stock exchange

