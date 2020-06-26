Boycott of Chinese goods may not be feasible, Indian exporters say

You are here

Greater scrutiny at Chennai’s port could disrupt supply chains. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Two-way trade between India and China was worth $88 billion in the fiscal year to March 2019
NEW DELHI: A boycott of goods from China may not be feasible in India as it is dependent on such imports, although New Delhi should try to cut its dependence on them, the country’s top export promotion grouping said on Thursday.

As calls have grown in India for Chinese products to be shunned after the recent border clash between the neighbors killed 20 Indian soldiers, customs officials at the key port of Chennai have held shipments originating from China for extra checks.

“We extend our support to the government to make India self-reliant in the face of the recent tiff with China, but we should also keep in mind that we depend on China for a lot of key raw materials,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, the president of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO). The government should ask Indians to stop buying Chinese items that are also made by Indian companies, but a ban or boycott of all Chinese products would hurt Indian manufacturers, Saraf told reporters.

Greater scrutiny of shipments from China at the southern port of Chennai, one of India’s biggest, handling cargo ranging from automobiles and auto components to fertilizer and petroleum products, could disrupt supply chains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about promoting domestic manufacturing and protecting small firms. Last month Modi launched “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a campaign for a self-reliant India, in addition to his “Make in India” program.

“Our companies import a lot of raw materials that are critical for making the goods that we export,” said Ajay Sahai, the director general of FIEO.

“We should avoid a knee-jerk reaction.”

Two-way trade was worth $88 billion in the fiscal year to March 2019, with a deficit of $53.5 billion in China’s favor, India’s widest with any country.

The most recent data shows India’s trade deficit with China was $46.8 billion between April 2019 and February 2020. 

Topics: China-India border dispute

Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout

Reuters

  • Flagship airline wins 11th-hour reprieve with government set to take 20% stake
FRANKFURT, Germany: Lufthansa shares jumped around 15 percent on Thursday after its top shareholder dropped his objections to a €9 billion ($10 billion) government bailout for the German airline brought to the brink of collapse by the pandemic.

“I will vote for the proposal,” billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele, who recently increased his stake in Lufthansa to 15.5 percent, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily on Wednesday.

His endorsement amounts to an 11th-hour reprieve for Germany’s flagship airline after fears had swirled he might veto the proposed rescue, which will see the government take a 20 percent stake and board seats, diluting existing shareholdings.

Shareholders are due to vote on the plan later on Thursday at a meeting held online due to the pandemic. Thiele has a virtual veto, as only 38 percent of shareholders have registered to vote.

Thiele’s backing will come as a relief to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who could ill afford another high-profile business collapse following the failure of payments firm Wirecard.

Lufthansa, which traces its roots back almost a century, employs around 138,000 people and owns brands, including Eurowings and Austrian Airlines.

It has been brought to its knees by COVID-19 and what promises to be a protracted travel slump, and like many rivals across the world, sought state help to stay afloat. Even after Thursday’s gains, its shares are down almost 40 percent this year.

Also on Thursday, European Union regulators approved Lufthansa’s €6 billion recapitalization, part of the bailout deal, subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks and some acquisitions until state support is repaid.

Concerned a government stake would make it harder for Lufthansa to make tough decisions about restructuring and job cuts, Thiele had instead proposed an indirect government holding in the airline via Germany’s KfW development bank.

That sparked fears the bailout would fail and Lufthansa would have to seek protection from creditors within days.

Thiele said that talks with the government on Monday had not removed his doubts: “Differences remain with government representatives,” he told the newspaper.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Billionaire Thiele drops objections to bailout.
  • Shareholders to vote on rescue plan at EGM.
  • Plan to see state take 20% stake in Lufthansa.
  • Cost-cutting deal struck with cabin crew union.

But he said he could not have voted for insolvency, even though his investment would continue to be at risk. He said he would continue to seek to influence the company’s development in the future, although declining to say how.

Thiele said it was in the interests of Lufthansa employees that management quickly negotiate restructuring with unions.

Up to 22,000 jobs could be at risk at the airline.

Lufthansa struck a deal overnight with the UFO union representing German cabin crew that is set to reap more than €500 million in savings, including steps to stop pay rises, cut working hours, and a cap on pension contributions.

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had not yet reached a deal with services union Verdi. More talks are scheduled.

