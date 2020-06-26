You are here

  Malaysia can't take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

Malaysia can’t take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

This handout photo from Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on May 18, 2020 shows Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin wearing a face mask during the opening ceremony of the third term of the 14th parliamentary session in Kuala Lumpur. (File/AFP)
Malaysia can’t take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

  • Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favored destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after fleeing a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia can no longer take in Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, citing a struggling economy and dwindling resources as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favored destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after fleeing a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh.
But Malaysia, which does not recognize refugee status, has recently turned away boats and detained hundreds of Rohingya, amid rising anger toward foreigners who have been accused of spreading the coronavirus and taking up scarce state funds.
“We can no longer take more as our resources and capacity are already stretched, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Muhyiddin said in teleconference with other leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Myanmar.
“Yet, Malaysia is unfairly expected to do more to accommodate incoming refugees.”
The treatment of Rohingya has been divisive for ASEAN, with its two Muslim-majority members — Malaysia and Indonesia — criticizing Buddhist-majority Myanmar and expressing growing frustration with Rohingya arriving on boats operated by people smugglers.
Myanmar denies abuses against members of the minority in Rakhine State, in western Myanmar, but says the Rohingya are not citizens but illegal immigrants from South Asia.
Rohingya have for years boarded boats between November and April, when the seas are calm, to get to Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Muhyiddin urged the UN refugee agency to speed up the resettlement of Rohingya in Malaysia to third countries. The agency says there are more than 100,000 Rohingya in Malaysia though rights groups say the number is higher.
He also called for more efforts to combat the trafficking of Rohingya, who he said were increasingly at risk for exploitation, slavery and recruitment by militants.
“ASEAN must do more to help Myanmar, and Myanmar must also do more to help itself for this crisis to be put behind us,” he said.
Dozens of Rohingya died and their bodies were thrown overboard from a boat that later landed on a Malaysian island this month with 269 people on board, authorities said.
On Thursday, nearly 100 Rohingya were rescued by fishermen from a boat adrift off Indonesia.

Malayasia

Italian UNESCO site to host concert for Syria

Italian UNESCO site to host concert for Syria

  • The concert is dedicated to the suffering endured over the last nine years by the Syrian population
  • The “Roads of Friendship” event is directed by star opera and classical music conductor Riccardo Muti
ROME: A concert dedicated to the plight of the Syrian people will be held on July 5 in the town of Paestum in southern Italy.
The “Roads of Friendship” event is directed by star opera and classical music conductor Riccardo Muti.
Performers, who will play in front of preserved Greek temples overlooking the sea, include the Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra, formed by Syrian musicians and academics who live in EU countries.
Previous editions of the concert have been held in Sarajevo, Beirut, Jerusalem, Yerevan, New York and Damascus.
“This year it’s dedicated to Syria, and in particular the ancient city of Palmyra, the archaeological site devastated by Daesh and connected to Paestum thanks to a twinning initiative,” Muti told Arab News.
“The concert is dedicated to the suffering endured over the last nine years by the Syrian population. In this terrible situation, the international community must do something. We hope to help raise awareness through our music.”
The concert will take place on a stage in front of the Temple of Neptune, a UNESCO World Heritage site built around 450 BC and still perfectly preserved. All proceeds will go to charity.
Muti is one of the most successful directors in the world. He is currently musical director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, after having spent 19 years as musical director at the Teatro La Scala in Milan.
He will conduct the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra with the musicians of the Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra.
The event is dedicated to the plight of the Syrian people embodied by two symbolic figures: Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf, a women’s rights activist who was killed in October 2019, and Khalid Al-Asaad, an archaeologist and retired head of antiquities in Palmyra.
Al-Asaad was left alone to defend some of Syria’s greatest archaeological treasures from Daesh jihadists, who beheaded him in 2015.
Performers at the event include Aynur Dogan and Zehra Dogan, two Kurdish artists who have worked to promote women’s rights.
Both Palmyra and Paestum are UNESCO World Heritage sites. Palmyra was a desert hub along the caravan route that in the first and second centuries served as a crossroads for Persian, Greek and Roman cultures.
Paestum, also known by its original Greek name Poseidonia, was conquered first by the Lucanians then by the Romans.
It was cited by poets Virgil and Ovid, among others, for its roses that blossomed both in spring and autumn.

Italy Syria concert Riccardo Muti

