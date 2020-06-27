You are here

Japanese robot startup launches 'connected' face mask

The new plastic “c-mask”, which will be available in September, will fit over standard face masks and will be able to transcribe speech into text messages, make calls, or amplify the mask wearer’s voice. (Reuters)
Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

  • Firm turned its development research in a new direction after the pandemic stifled demand for its robot products
TOKYO: As face coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an Internet-connected “smart mask” that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages.

The white plastic “c-mask” fits over standard face masks and connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone and tablet application that can transcribe speech into text messages, make calls, or amplify the mask wearer’s voice.

“We worked hard for years to develop a robot and we have used that technology to create a product that responds to how the coronavirus has reshaped society,” said Taisuke Ono, the chief executive of Donut Robotics.

Donut Robotics’ engineers came up with the idea for the mask as they searched for a product to help the company survive the pandemic. When the coronavirus struck, it had just secured a contract to supply robot guides and translators to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a product that faces an uncertain future after the collapse of air travel.




Donut Robotics’ first 5,000 c-masks will be shipped to buyers in Japan starting in September. (Reuters)

Donut Robotics’ first 5,000 c-masks will be shipped to buyers in Japan starting in September, with Ono looking to sell in China, the US and Europe too. There has been strong interest, he said.

At about $40 per mask, Donut Robotics is aiming at a mass market that did not exist until a few months ago. One aim, he said, is to generate revenue from subscriber services offered via an app that users will download.

Donut Robotics built a prototype connected mask within a month by adapting translation software developed for its robot and a mask design that one of the company’s engineers, Shunsuke Fujibayashi, created four years ago for a student project to interpret speech by mapping face muscles.

Ono raised 28 million yen ($260,000) for development by selling Donut Robotics shares through Japanese crowdfunding site Fundinno.

“We raised our initial target of
7 million yen within three minutes and stopped after 37 minutes when we had reached 28 million yen,” he said. 

Topics: Coronavirus robotics

Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

  • The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways will resume flights to 29 destinations from July 1 including 13 European cities, the airline announced on Twitter.
The flights will be restarted between July 1 to 15, the airlines said, adding it was working with the UAE government to increase its network of destinations from July 16.

Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto.


The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travelers who booked their flight before August 31 to fly any time until Nov. 30, 2020 can change their travel details for free.
The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.

Topics: Etihad Coronavirus

