Dutch minister throws KLM $3.81 billion lifeline

KLM, the Dutch national airline, has been forced to keep 90 percent of its planes on the ground during the global pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 June 2020
AP

  • Airlines around the world are forecast to lose $84 billion this year, with revenue halved
THE HAGUE: The Dutch government announced Friday that it will throw national carrier KLM a €3.4 billion ($3.81 billion) lifeline to help the airline survive the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the support package is made up of a €1 billion loan and €2.4 billion in guarantees for bank loans.

There are strings attached to the bailout, with the government setting conditions including that KLM must cut costs by 15 percent, improve the airline’s sustainability and reduce the number of night flights it carries out at the national airport, Schiphol, on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Hoekstra said that the cost-cutting order means that job losses at the carrier that employs some 30,000 people are “likely unavoidable.”

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said the package was necessary to help KLM recover from the crisis that has kept some 90 percent of its planes on the ground during the global pandemic. Airlines around the world are forecast to lose $84 billion this year, with revenue halved.

“This is a very important step and I express my gratitude on behalf of all KLM colleagues to the Dutch state and the banks for their confidence in our organization and our future,” he said in a statement.

The deal includes appointing a “state agent” to oversee how the package is spent and ensure KLM sticks to the conditions.

KLM is in a partnership with French carrier Air France. The French government has pledged €7 billion in loans and loan guarantees to the carrier.

The Dutch announcement came a day after shareholders of German carrier Lufthansa approved a €9 billion ($11 billion) rescue package that will see the German government take a 20 percent stake, after management told them the airline was running out of money and faced years of reduced demand for air travel.

The Dutch government said that the package must be approved by the European Commission. “We hope and expect that will happen in coming days,” Hoekstra said.

Topics: KLM Coronavirus

Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways will resume flights to 29 destinations from July 1 including 13 European cities, the airline announced on Twitter.
The flights will be restarted between July 1 to 15, the airlines said, adding it was working with the UAE government to increase its network of destinations from July 16.

Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto.


The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travelers who booked their flight before August 31 to fly any time until Nov. 30, 2020 can change their travel details for free.
The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.

Topics: Etihad Coronavirus

