You are here

  • Home
  • Kanye West inks Yeezy deal with Gap

Kanye West inks Yeezy deal with Gap

Gap has inked a deal with Kanye West to produce a new line. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vw664

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

Kanye West inks Yeezy deal with Gap

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The struggling Gap brand has inked a deal with the mercurial Kanye West to produce a new line marrying its American clothing classics with the rapper’s Yeezy designs.

The retailer Gap Inc and West’s Yeezy will introduce “Yeezy Gap” in the first half of 2021, the companies said Friday.

Under West’s creative guidance, the new line will include “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points,” the statement said.

The companies noted that the deal brings West’s relationship to Gap “full circle,” saying the billionaire entrepreneur, rapper, designer and most recently gospel singer worked at a Chicago Gap store as a teenager.

“#WESTDAYEVER,” the 43-year-old tweeted, with a logo combining “YZY” with Gap’s signature navy blue and white.

It is a collaboration West has long waxed poetic on: “One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap,” he told New York Magazine in 2015.

“I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap.”

He and London-based, Lagos-born designer Mowalola Ogunlesi also announced she would be the design director of Yeezy Gap.

Latching onto the star power of West is a major marketing score for Gap, which has seen sales consistently decline since 2013 and has scrambled to remain relevant in a rapidly shifting ready-to-wear landscape.

Yeezy will receive royalties and potential equity based on meeting sales targets.

Yeezy's sneaker side alone was valued as much as $3 billion last year, according to Bloomberg.

The 21-time Grammy winner West waded into the design world in 2007, when he launched his first line of high-end sneakers in collaboration with Nike.

He severed ties with the American sports apparel company in 2013, saying his share of revenues was insufficient.

He then launched a partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas and saw sales explode, hitting some $1.5 billion in 2019, according to Forbes.

In parallel the celebrity entrepreneur has presented eight Yeezy clothing collections, with financing from Adidas.

Topics: Kanye West Yeezy Gap

‘Gagarine’ shows pain of losing home

Updated 9 min 11 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Gagarine’ shows pain of losing home

Updated 9 min 11 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: A home is not just bricks and mortar but a place where memories are made — of one’s childhood, one’s joys, and yes, sometimes one’s sorrows.

One of 56 official titles selected by the Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, was “Gagarine,” screened at the Cannes Market on a virtual platform from June 22-26.

Directed by debutant Fanny Liatard and Jeremy Trouilh, “Gagarine” is a bittersweet French story of a housing complex on the outskirts of Paris. Inaugurated and named after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the complex is found to be in a state of disrepair and faces demolition.

“Gagarine” is a bittersweet French story of a housing complex on the outskirts of Paris. Supplied

But 16-year-old black teen Yuri (played charismatically by newcomer Alseni Bathily) refuses to leave. He has nowhere to go after his mother abandoned him. Yuri (probably named after the cosmonaut) is a good handyman, and with two friends, Houssam (Jamil McCraven) and Diana (Lyna Khoudri), tries to carry out repairs with secondhand materials before the inspection. He fails, but is inspired to recreate a spaceship in the building’s basement. Passionate about astronomy, he also has a telescope and great imagination to rebuild his place as a sci-fi model.

“Gagarine” is an apt commentary – a fictionalized account of a real incident – on how marginalized communities live on hope, struggling to survive against tremendous odds.

“Gagarine” is an apt commentary – a fictionalized account of a real incident – on how marginalized communities live on hope. Supplied

In many ways Yuri seems to embody the spirit of the community and the complex, and we see the beginnings of the boy’s passion for space when the directors include archival footage of Yuri Gagarin visiting the complex to the cheering of crowds, many of whom have been lifted from a miserable existence to live in the sky-high building.

There are lovely movements in the movie, in which the real and unreal merge, lending themselves into a “cockpit” romance between Yuri and Diana, where she finally notices life-saving Morse Code messages from him that she herself had once taught him.

Together with a superb score by composers Evgueni and Sacha Galperine, and Amine Bouhafa, “Gagarine” presents a hauntingly memorable picture of how the loss of a home sometimes be so traumatic. Had the festival not been sidelined by the coronavirus, “Gagarine” would have certainly created a lot of buzz.

Topics: review film review Gagarine

Latest updates

Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast: UN
‘Gagarine’ shows pain of losing home
Pakistan’s national airline moves to assuage concern on ‘dubious’ pilot licenses
In Syria, Milky Way glimmers over sea of rubble
Britain has to accept weaker economic ties with EU: Merkel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.