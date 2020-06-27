You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in coronavirus infections

Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in coronavirus infections

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s government has been keen to save the Egyptian economy that was hit hard by the virus outbreak. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qn5f

Updated 27 June 2020
AP

Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in coronavirus infections

  • Government keen to save the Egyptian economy that was hit hard by the virus outbreak
  • Egyptian doctors’ union warned last month the country was careening toward a catastrophe
Updated 27 June 2020
AP

CAIRO: Egypt on Saturday lifted many restrictions put in place against the coronavirus pandemic, reopening cafes, clubs, gyms and theaters after more than three months of closure, despite a continued upward trend in new infections.
Authorities also allowed the reopening of mosques and churches.
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s government has been keen to save the Egyptian economy that was hit hard by the virus outbreak.
On Friday, the International Monetary Fund approved another $5.2 billion loan for Egypt, to be added to the $2.8 billion the fund had already promised to stave off the pandemic’s worst economic effects.
Before the pandemic, Egypt had just emerged from a three-year economic reform program that came with securing a $12 billion IMF loan in late 2016.
In Cairo, a sprawling and bustling metropolis of some 20 million people, coffee shops reopened to receive in-house customers for the first time since mid-March. But “shisha,” the hookah waterpipe so popular in the Middle East, are no longer offered widely over sanitary concerns.
Cafes have been allowed to reopen at only 25 percent seating capacity, according to Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly.
Mosques and churches will also not be allowed to hold their weekly main services, when large crowds traditionally gather for worship. The government has banned Friday’s Muslim prayers at mosques and Sunday masses at churches, Madbouly said.
Wearing face masks, worshippers Saturday poured into mosques for the fajr, dawn, prayers, for the first time in months.
“People were looking forward to that day,” Red El-Sayad said, the prayer leader of a mosque in Giza. “They miss the mosques.”
The reopening has met with criticism, not least because Egypt is still recording relatively high new coronavirus infections and deaths, raising concerns the country’s health care system could soon become overwhelmed. The Egyptian doctors’ union warned last month the country was careening toward a catastrophe.
Egypt’s health ministry has reported 62,755 infections, including 2,620 deaths — the highest death toll in the region.
However, the actual numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons including limited testing.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

Related

Middle-East
IMF approves $5.2bn, one-year loan program for Egypt
Special
Middle-East
Egyptians cautious as government instigates partial return to normality

Egypt executes Libyan militant for deadly police attack

Updated 18 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Egypt executes Libyan militant for deadly police attack

  • A military court found Abdel Rahim Al-Mismari had masterminded a 2017 attack that killed 16 policemen and sentenced him to death in 2019
  • Mismari was also charged with kidnapping Mohamed Alaa Al-Hayes, a policeman, who was later freed by Egypt’s counter-terrorism forces
Updated 18 min 37 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt executed on Saturday Libyan militant Abdel Rahim Al-Mismari, who was convicted for an attack south of Cairo in October 2017 that killed 16 policemen, the defense ministry said.
The lethal attack took place in Al-Wahat, about 200 kilometers south of the capital in the Western Desert, when a raid on a militant hideout was ambushed and a firefight ensued.
Mismari was captured soon after. A military court found he had masterminded the attack and sentenced him to death in 2019, while 32 co-defendants received life sentences.
“He deliberately killed in a pre-meditated manner 16 police personnel,” the defense ministry said in a video outlining the charges against him.
The seven-minute clip, edited with a dramatic score, listed 11 charges against him.
Mismari was also charged with kidnapping Mohamed Alaa Al-Hayes, a policeman, who was later freed by Egypt’s counter-terrorism forces.
In a 2017 interview with prominent talk show host Emad Adib, some of which was used in Saturday’s defense ministry statement, a bearded Mismari appeared defiant and admitted to killing those he deemed “infidels.”
He was accused of forming and joining a “terrorist” group in Libya, targeting security personnel, murder and carrying out hostile operations against vital facilities, according to the defense ministry.
The attacks largely centered on the turbulent North Sinai region, with others in the Western Desert along the porous border with Libya.
In March, Hisham Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer turned top Islamist militant, was executed over involvement in several high-profile attacks after he was extradited from Libya in 2019.
For years Egypt has been fighting a hardened insurgency in North Sinai that escalated after the army’s 2013 ouster of Islamist president Muhammad Mursi.
In February 2018, the army and police launched an ongoing nationwide operation against militants focused on North Sinai.

Topics: Egypt Libya Abdel Rahim Al-Mismari

Related

Middle-East
Egyptian husband’s ‘sinister plot led to wife’s murder’
Middle-East
Egyptian throws wife from fifth floor because she has coronavirus

Latest updates

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork
Egypt executes Libyan militant for deadly police attack
Moroccan authorities deny using spyware to monitor critics
Delta to warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
COVID-19 claims 37 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.