  L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from products

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from products

The announcement follows Thursday’s decision by the Indian and Bangladeshi arms of Unilever to rename their locally marketed “Fair & Lovely” skin-lightening cream for the same reason. (File/AFP)
  • Unilever — which reportedly raked in some $500 million in revenue from the product in India last year — said it would stop using the word “Fair”
  • Several companies — including L’Oreal — have been criticized recently for skin-lightening products after the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement
PARIS: French cosmetics giant L’Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like “whitening” from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests.
“The L’Oreal Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products,” the company said in a statement.
The announcement follows Thursday’s decision by the Indian and Bangladeshi arms of Unilever to rename their locally marketed “Fair & Lovely” skin-lightening cream for the same reason.
Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever — which reportedly raked in some $500 million in revenue from the product in India last year — said it would stop using the word “Fair” in the name as the brand was “committed to celebrating all skin tones.”
Several companies — including L’Oreal — have been criticized recently for skin-lightening products after the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the police killing in the US of African-American George Floyd last month.
Johnson & Johnson said last week it would stop selling some Neutrogena and Clean & Clear products, advertised as dark-spot reducers in Asia and the Middle East.
Several American groups have said they would to change their visual identity, such as Mars, which says it plans to develop its famous Uncle Ben’s brand, which uses a caricature of an African American as its logo.

Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

Updated 27 June 2020
Arab News

Etihad to operate flights to 29 destinations from July 1

  • The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.
Updated 27 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways will resume flights to 29 destinations from July 1 including 13 European cities, the airline announced on Twitter.
The flights will be restarted between July 1 to 15, the airlines said, adding it was working with the UAE government to increase its network of destinations from July 16.

Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto.


The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travelers who booked their flight before August 31 to fly any time until Nov. 30, 2020 can change their travel details for free.
The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.

Topics: Etihad Coronavirus

