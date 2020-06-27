You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Gagarine’ shows pain of losing home

‘Gagarine’ shows pain of losing home

“Gagarine” screened at the Cannes Market on a virtual platform from June 22-26. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhfyz

Updated 27 June 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Gagarine’ shows pain of losing home

Updated 27 June 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: A home is not just bricks and mortar but a place where memories are made — of one’s childhood, one’s joys, and yes, sometimes one’s sorrows.

One of 56 official titles selected by the Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, was “Gagarine,” screened at the Cannes Market on a virtual platform from June 22-26.

Directed by debutant Fanny Liatard and Jeremy Trouilh, “Gagarine” is a bittersweet French story of a housing complex on the outskirts of Paris. Inaugurated and named after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the complex is found to be in a state of disrepair and faces demolition.




“Gagarine” is a bittersweet French story of a housing complex on the outskirts of Paris. Supplied

But 16-year-old black teen Yuri (played charismatically by newcomer Alseni Bathily) refuses to leave. He has nowhere to go after his mother abandoned him. Yuri (probably named after the cosmonaut) is a good handyman, and with two friends, Houssam (Jamil McCraven) and Diana (Lyna Khoudri), tries to carry out repairs with secondhand materials before the inspection. He fails, but is inspired to recreate a spaceship in the building’s basement. Passionate about astronomy, he also has a telescope and great imagination to rebuild his place as a sci-fi model.

“Gagarine” is an apt commentary – a fictionalized account of a real incident – on how marginalized communities live on hope, struggling to survive against tremendous odds.




“Gagarine” is an apt commentary – a fictionalized account of a real incident – on how marginalized communities live on hope. Supplied

In many ways Yuri seems to embody the spirit of the community and the complex, and we see the beginnings of the boy’s passion for space when the directors include archival footage of Yuri Gagarin visiting the complex to the cheering of crowds, many of whom have been lifted from a miserable existence to live in the sky-high building.

There are lovely movements in the movie, in which the real and unreal merge, lending themselves into a “cockpit” romance between Yuri and Diana, where she finally notices life-saving Morse Code messages from him that she herself had once taught him.

Together with a superb score by composers Evgueni and Sacha Galperine, and Amine Bouhafa, “Gagarine” presents a hauntingly memorable picture of how the loss of a home sometimes be so traumatic. Had the festival not been sidelined by the coronavirus, “Gagarine” would have certainly created a lot of buzz.

Topics: review film review Gagarine

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork

Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork

  • The mural, which shows a veiled female figure staring mournfully downwards, was found at a farmhouse in central Italy earlier this month
  • The Bataclan, one of Paris’ best-known rock venues, was stormed by militants during a concert in November 2015
Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

PARIS: Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by the British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, a judicial source said on Saturday.
The mural, which shows a veiled female figure staring mournfully downwards, was found at a farmhouse in central Italy earlier this month, nearly a one-and-a-half years after it was removed.
Two of those arrested are under formal investigation on suspicion of theft. The other four are suspected of concealing theft, the source said.
It is thought the thieves used portable grinders to remove the fire-exit door on which the mural was painted before carrying it off in a van, Italian media reported when the artwork was discovered.
The Bataclan, one of Paris’ best-known rock venues, was stormed by militants during a concert in November 2015, as part of coordinated attacks around the city that killed 130 people.

Topics: Baksy Italy France

Related

Lifestyle
Britain’s Banksy depicts US flag on fire in George Floyd tribute
Saudi Arabia
Where in the world is Banksy?

Latest updates

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all
Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England
London police make arrests, seize weapons at illegal parties
Ethiopian monk thought to be aged 114 survives coronavirus
Lebanon judge issues media ban against US ambassador over Hezbollah comments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.