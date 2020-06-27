RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drugs Authority (SFDA) has joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) biologicals network.
The network was established in 2016 with the participation of 21 national control laboratories for biologicals responsible for testing and analyzing vaccines adopted by the WHO.
Joining this network provides an opportunity for SFDA laboratories to view data of the test results in the countries manufacturing biologicals through those countries’ national laboratories, to benefit from early warnings on the subject, and to obtain reference materials for the vaccines.
The WHO National Control Laboratory Network for Biologicals is concerned with facilitating access to vaccines (that are pre-approved by the WHO) or other biologicals, by relying on the results of operations.
It is also concerned with exchanging the best experiences and practices among the network’s members, which reduces over-testing as well as contributing to more efficient and less expensive testing while ensuring good regulatory oversight.
Saudi food authority joins major WHO network
