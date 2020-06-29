You are here

  • Home
  • EU to prepare list of COVID-safe nations by Tuesday, Spain says

EU to prepare list of COVID-safe nations by Tuesday, Spain says

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha Gonzalez Laya is seen on a screen during a video press conference along with the European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs at the end of the International Donors’ Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants in countries of the region. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4tff

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

EU to prepare list of COVID-safe nations by Tuesday, Spain says

  • EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: The European Union will have a list of COVID-19-safe countries for travel purposes ready by Tuesday at the latest, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.
EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria, she told local radio Cadena SER, as the coronavirus pandemic wanes on most of the continent.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Over 10 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide
World
Indonesia reports 1,198 coronavirus cases, 34 new deaths

14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

Updated 33 min 34 sec ago
AP

14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

  • The fishing boat was damaged and overturned and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves
  • A coast guard light plane and a helicopter joined the search Monday for the 12 fishermen and two passengers on board the Liberty 5
Updated 33 min 34 sec ago
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine coast guard was searching on Monday for 14 people missing since a fishing boat and cargo vessel collided in choppy waters two nights earlier.
The fishing boat was damaged and overturned and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves, according to officials and coast guard pictures.
The Philippine coast guard said the cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood collided with the FV Liberty 5 for unclear reasons after midnight in the early morning hours of Sunday about 27 kilometers (17 miles) off Mamburao town in Mindoro Occidental province south of the capital, Manila.
A coast guard light plane and a helicopter joined the search Monday for the 12 fishermen and two passengers on board the Liberty 5, coast guard spokesman Armando Balilo said.
The fishing boat had been heading for metropolitan Manila when the collision happened.
The Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel, which first reported the collision, was being escorted by a Philippine coast guard vessel to nearby Batangas province, the coast guard said.
The vessel with 20 crew on board was not carrying any cargo at the time of the collision. It had been en route to Australia.

Related

World
Philippines editor found guilty of cyber libel
World
Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

Latest updates

EU to prepare list of COVID-safe nations by Tuesday, Spain says
Khloe Kardashian dazzles in Yousef Al-Jasmi gown for her birthday 
14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed
Czech Republic’s daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.