Beyoncé: ‘Vote like our life depends on it’

Beyoncé was honored for her philanthropic work and relief efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. (Twitter)
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Beyoncé used her platform this week while accepting the BET humanitarian award to relay a direct appeal to viewers: Go vote.

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said the superstar singer at the BET Awards, which celebrated its 20 years of highlighting excellence in Black-led entertainment. But the ceremony, filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept much of its focus on topics such as systematic racism and equal rights.

Beyoncé was honored for her philanthropic work and relief efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. She said voting in the upcoming election was the way to end a “racist and unequal system” in America.

“I’m encouraging you to take action,” she said following an introduction by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The singer dedicated her award to the Black Lives Matter movement, and encouraged activists to continue to push forward.

“We have to vote like our lives depend on it, because it does,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian dazzles in Yousef Al-Jasmi gown for her birthday 

Kardashian shared a few pictures of herself championing Yousef Al-Jasmi’s design. (Instagram)
Updated 45 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US reality TV star Khole Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday this week and she glittered in a golden gown by Kuwaiti designer to the stars Yousef Al-Jasmi.

The mother of one teased with behind-the-scenes snaps of her birthday bash on her Instagram stories.

Her pink-themed celebration had everything anyone would need to escape quarantine.

The star had massive balloons –spelling her nickname “Koko.” (Instagram/@khloekardashian)

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had massive balloons –spelling her nickname “Koko” – and colorful flower bouquets decorating her house.

It is still not a party without some treats and fun activities. In Kardashian style, the celebration had delicious desserts, which featured some of the birthday girl’s most liked pictures, laid against a dreamy setup.

The treats were not the only thing that had Kardashian’s pictures on, but the celebration had an inflatable slide and pillows that featured the star’s head. 

The celebration had an inflatable slide and pillows that featured the star’s head. (Instagram/@worldwidesavas)

In honor of her special day, the party had her two-year-old daughter True and many members of her famous family, as well as her ex-partner Tristan Thompson — who shared a touching tribute to the Kardashian ahead of the celebrations.

By the end of the festivities, the Good American founder got into a playful fight with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, in which Jenner was seen wearing a hoodie that says on its back “Happy Birthday Koko.”

Jenner shared the clips on her Instagram writing: “They didn’t want us to go home.”

After the celebration, Kardashian shared a few pictures of herself championing Al-Jasmi’s design. She wore a sparkling mid-length dress. 

“Birthday Glam. Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics,” she teased her 155 million Instagram followers. 

It is not the first time the Kardashian clan have dazzled in Al-Jasmi’s creations. 

In April 2019, the family celebrated eldest sister Kourtney’s 40th birthday and Khloe collaborated with the designer. 

Khloe and her stylist Janelle Miller worked with the designer, known for his extensive use of Swarovski crystals, to create a dazzling column dress with a high collar and matching headpiece.

And he seems to have fans across the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner has been spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creations on numerous occasions.

