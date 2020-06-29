Beyoncé: ‘Vote like our life depends on it’

LOS ANGELES: Beyoncé used her platform this week while accepting the BET humanitarian award to relay a direct appeal to viewers: Go vote.
“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said the superstar singer at the BET Awards, which celebrated its 20 years of highlighting excellence in Black-led entertainment. But the ceremony, filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept much of its focus on topics such as systematic racism and equal rights.
Khloe Kardashian dazzles in Yousef Al-Jasmi gown for her birthday
Updated 45 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US reality TV star Khole Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday this week and she glittered in a golden gown by Kuwaiti designer to the stars Yousef Al-Jasmi.
The mother of one teased with behind-the-scenes snaps of her birthday bash on her Instagram stories.
Her pink-themed celebration had everything anyone would need to escape quarantine.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had massive balloons –spelling her nickname “Koko” – and colorful flower bouquets decorating her house.
It is still not a party without some treats and fun activities. In Kardashian style, the celebration had delicious desserts, which featured some of the birthday girl’s most liked pictures, laid against a dreamy setup.
The treats were not the only thing that had Kardashian’s pictures on, but the celebration had an inflatable slide and pillows that featured the star’s head.
In honor of her special day, the party had her two-year-old daughter True and many members of her famous family, as well as her ex-partner Tristan Thompson — who shared a touching tribute to the Kardashian ahead of the celebrations.
By the end of the festivities, the Good American founder got into a playful fight with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, in which Jenner was seen wearing a hoodie that says on its back “Happy Birthday Koko.”
Jenner shared the clips on her Instagram writing: “They didn’t want us to go home.”