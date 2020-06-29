Indonesia reports 1,082 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 55,092, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China.
