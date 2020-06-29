You are here

Indonesia reports 1,082 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports 1,082 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

  • The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on Monday
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 55,092, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China.

Polish president maintains lead election first round

Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Polish president maintains lead election first round

  • Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.67 percent of the vote
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country’s presidential election, the majority of results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12.
Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.67 percent of the vote, according to results based on 99.78 percent of the total number of polling districts.
Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30.34 percent.

Topics: Poland

