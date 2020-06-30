You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Metrics at Work by Angele Christin

When the news moved online, journalists suddenly learned what their audiences actually liked, through algorithmic technologies that scrutinize web traffic and activity. Has this advent of audience metrics changed journalists’ work practices and professional identities? 

In Metrics at Work, Angèle Christin documents the ways that journalists grapple with audience data in the form of clicks, and analyzes how new forms of clickbait journalism travel across national borders.

Drawing on four years of fieldwork in web newsrooms in the US and France, including more than one hundred interviews with journalists, Christin reveals many similarities among the media groups examined—their editorial goals, technological tools, and even office furniture. 

Yet she uncovers crucial and paradoxical differences in how American and French journalists understand audience analytics and how these affect the news produced in each country. 

American journalists routinely disregard traffic numbers and primarily rely on the opinion of their peers to define journalistic quality. 

Meanwhile, French journalists fixate on internet traffic and view these numbers as a sign of their resonance in the public sphere. 

Christin offers cultural and historical explanations for these disparities, arguing that distinct journalistic traditions structure how journalists make sense of digital measurements in the two countries.

Contrary to the popular belief that analytics and algorithms are globally homogenizing forces, Metrics at Work shows that computational technologies can have surprisingly divergent ramifications for work and organizations worldwide.

CHICAGO: Along the Libyan coast in 19th-century Benghazi, thousands of African slaves line the shoreline. They’ve been kidnapped or forcibly sold to Libyan caravans to serve their white masters in sub-Saharan Africa and the brutal living and working conditions they endure are laid out in “The Slave Yards,” the latest novel by the critically acclaimed author and academic Najwa Bin Shatwan. Shortlisted for the 2017 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, Shatwan’s incredible tale adds another shadow to the dark history of slavery, highlighting the resilience of the men and women who pushed forward amid the greatest inhumanity through one of the darkest periods in history.

A second-generation free woman, Atiqa, who is described as “long-suffering and silent, like a boulder that endures the pounding of the salty waves year in and year out without being eroded away,” has lived most of her life in the “slave yards,” a stretch of the Benghazi coastline that nobody wants. She grows up in a shack with her aunt Sabriya, who is black, Miftah, a blue-eyed, blond-haired orphan, and herself, who is dark-skinned but different. With an identity that has always eluded her, Atiqa’s life has always hung in a fine balance. She lives in a city where a name can restore a person’s rights, where a traumatic past can be undone by a single piece of paper claiming birthright. In a story where it’s easier to keep the door closed on a painful past, Shatwan throws it open.

There is an ever-present heartbreak as you read Shatwan’s powerful novel, one that steers clear of happy-endings and white saviors, presenting itself with a bold clarity. Her characters may have no rights and no free will, but they are vibrant. From the moment they are auctioned off, pinched and prodded as if they were animals, to when they step foot in someone’s home as a possession, they suffer cruelty and viciousness. However, they don’t allow the inhumanity of their white masters to take away from the incredible bonds they have built and the resilience to make a life. Women stick together in the heavily patriarchal and traditional society where bad luck and superstition is used to control and harm them.

Shatwan’s novel is meticulously detailed and very moving. First published in 2016 and translated into English by Nancy Roberts, “The Slave Yards” penetrates the soul and lives deep down in the heart. This story adds another layer to a traumatic history that still haunts the world today.

