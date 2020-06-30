UAE to gradually reopen mosques, churches on July 1

You are here

The UAE said it was committed to cooperate with the international community to overcome COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2020
Arab News

  • The mosques and churches can operate at 30 percent capacity
  • The country also announced the return of federal government staff to their offices
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced it will reopen mosques and other places of worship across the Gulf country on July 1 at 30 percent capacity, state news agency WAM reported.

The new decision excludes prayer areas on highways, industrial zones, labor camps, commercial centers, and parks.

It comes as the country works to return to normal life following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The country also announced the return of federal government staff to their offices while adhering to health guidelines to avoid a new wave of infections.

Meanwhile, the UAE said it was committed to cooperate with the international community to overcome COVID-19.

Since March, the Gulf nation has assisted more than a million medical workers through aid including the supply of personal protective equipment.

“Today’s milestone of assisting 1 million healthcare workers affirms the UAE’s commitment to extending a hand of cooperation to the world, regardless of the religion, race, or ideology of recipients,” Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the UAE’s is 48,246, although more than 37,000 have recovered. But 314 people have died of the virus in the country.

