Virgil Abloh's cover art for rapper Pop Smoke's posthumous album to be changed following backlash

The late rapper who was murdered in February specifically requested Abloh to design his debut album cover. (File/Instagram)
DUBAI: Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s cover art for rapper Pop Smoke’s debut posthumous album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ is set to be changed following social media backlash. 

On Monday, American record music executive Steven Victor took to Instagram to unveil the cover artwork, revealing that the late rapper who was murdered in February specifically requested Abloh to design his debut album cover.

However, the  artwork immediately received backlash from fans, who took to social media to express their outrage. One fan even made an online petition calling for the album artwork to be revised. The petition accumulated over 14,000 signatures in five hours.

Following the complaints over the newly-unveiled cover, Victor wrote on Twitter that he would be “making a change” to the album artwork.

He also added that “Pop would listen to his fans.”




(Twitter)

Moments later, the music executive  took to Instagram to expand on his tweets. “As Pop’s label and as his friends/family, it is our obligation to bring his vision to life. He wanted Virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval. His fans, are,” he said. 

“You know why you love Pop, your voices are loud and clear. He loved his fans and listened to his fans. Changes will be made. See you July 3rd 2020," he added.

Abloh, who has yet to respond to the outrage, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose and thorns growing from the concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn.” The designer also said that he “Just finished it yesterday,” though the album is scheduled  to drop in a couple of days. 

The Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director is also responsible for the album artwork for Kanye West’s “Yeezus” and Westside Gunn’s “Pray for Paris.”

Pop Smoke, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot to death during a home invasion in Los Angeles on Feb. 19. He was 20-years-old.

Singer Jennifer Hudson wears Reem Acra for powerful B.E.T Awards performance

The Oscar winner wore a gown from Reem Acra’s Fall 2020 collection for her B.E.T performance. Getty
DUBAI: The 2020 B.E.T. Awards may have been virtual, but its style moments were very real. The celebrities who participated in the annual ceremony brought their fashion A-game to remind the world just how exciting and glamorous red carpet style can be. You don’t have to look further than US singer Jennifer Hudson, who channeled the late Aretha Franklin for a show-stopping performance of “Young, Gifted and Black.”

The star, who first sat behind a white piano before moving to a standing microphone, looked glamorous in an emerald green gown from Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra. With its contrasting velvet and mesh texture and a colorful gem-encrusted high neckline, the kaftan-style dress won’t soon be forgotten. Paired with matching green eyeliner and diamond studs and with her caramel-colored dreadlocks piled into an elegant updo, the final look was nothing short of glamorous. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are Royalty! Oh what a lovely precious thing it is to be young gifted and black ! @betawards

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

The performance also served as a sneak peek of what we can expect from Hudson’s portrayal of the Queen of Soul in the upcoming Liesl Tommy-directed “Respect” biopic, in which she will play the late Franklin.

Following Hudson’s set at the B.E.T Awards,  the official trailer for the biopic, which is set to premiere in December, was unveiled. The clip features quick flashes from the musical artist’s  life and career, including scenes from Franklin’s  meteoric rise to fame, her signing with a music manager and the legendary singer belting out the song “Respect”  in a gold gown.

Before Franklin died in August 2018 at the age of 76, she handpicked the “Dreamgirls” star and to portray her in the film. 

US singer Jennifer Hudson also championed the Lebanese designer at the world premiere of ‘Cats.’ Getty

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that the Oscar winner chooses a design from Reem Acra for a special occasion. Fans might remember the form-fitting black gown with crystal-embellished mesh overlay from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2019 collection, which she wore to the world premiere for “Cats” in New York’s Lincoln Center back in December.

The 38-year-old singer’s  love for Reem Acra designs go way back to 2012, when she performed at the Concert for the Rainforest Fund in New York City wearing a strapless rose gold gown with an embroidered bodice eight-years-ago.

