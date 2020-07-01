You are here

SAS gets $1.5 billion package to survive crisis

Scandinavian Airlines is getting an aid package after an agreement with its main shareholders, securing the carrier’s survival amid the COVID-19 crisis. (AP)
  • SAS has set a 4 billion-kronor ($429 million) cost-cutting plan that includes shedding up to 5,000 full-time positions
STOCKHOLM: Scandinavian Airlines said it is getting an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor ($1.5 billion) after an agreement with its main shareholders, securing the carrier’s survival amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The governments of Sweden and Denmark, which own shares in the airline, were partly financing the recapitalization plan, SAS said in a statement.

The aid package was also financially supported by its third main owner, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, a Swedish public and private foundation.

The package includes issuing new shares and converting bonds into shares.

In the statement, SAS said that amid the global travel restrictions caused by the pandemic it had taken measures “to radically reduce costs as a result of the decline in demand, which is not expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels before 2022.”

The recapitalization plan is subject to approvals by a shareholders’ meeting and the European Commission.

SAS Chief Financial Officer Torbjorn Wist told a news conference that he expects approval by the Commission of the Danish and Swedish government aid. Sweden holds nearly 15 percent and Denmark some 14 percent of the shares.

CEO Rickard Gustafson said the COVID-19 crisis will affect aviation demand for years to come. In April, SAS’ seat capacity was down 95 percent and 90 percent of staff were on temporary lay-offs, the airline said.

“In early March, overnight we had a different world to manage,” Gustafson said. “It is a different game now.”

Gustafson said SAS had set a 4 billion-kronor ($429 million) cost cutting plan that includes shedding up to 5,000 full-time positions — roughly half of the total workforce.

Environmental activists spoke out against rescuing an industry that emits high levels of climate-warming gases like CO2.

Topics: Scandinavian Airlines SAS COVID-19

Aramco chief optimistic about second-half of 2020 as China gasoline and diesel demand accelerates

Updated 30 June 2020
Sean Cronin

Aramco chief optimistic about second-half of 2020 as China gasoline and diesel demand accelerates

  • Amin Nasser: I’m very optimistic about the second half of this year. We see it in China today – it’s (oil demand) almost at 90 percent
  • Amin Nasser: I think we are much better prepared now. All countries, all medical establishments are much better prepared. We learned a lot during the first wave
Updated 30 June 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser expects oil demand to rebound in the second-half of the year as more countries ease travel restrictions. 
He made the disclosure during an interview with IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin.
“The worst is behind us,” said Nasser. “I’m very optimistic about the second half of this year. We see it in China today – it’s almost at 90 percent. In gasoline it’s around 95 percent in China. Gasoline and diesel are picking up to pre-COVID levels. Jet fuel is still lagging in terms of less air travel. More countries will start opening up. So, we see that reflected in the demand on crude.”
The oil executive said that the pace of recovery would depend on whether there was a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus but that the experience of countries in dealing with the pandemic had made them better prepared for any recurrence.
“I think we are much better prepared now. All countries, all medical establishments are much better prepared. We learned a lot during the first wave,” he said.
He made his remarks as OPEC oil output drops to its lowest in two decades.
OPEC pumped 22.62 million barrels per day (bpd) on average in June, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. That was a decline of about 1.92 million bpd from May.

The OPEC+ group which includes OPEC as well as Russia and some other producers, agreed to cut about 10 percent of global oil output from May 1.
The cuts have helped to support an oil price which dropped to as low as $16 in April, representing a 21-year low.
Now analysts expect the oil price to settle around $40-a-barrel this year according to the latest Reuters poll.
Nasser said that Aramco’s localized supply chain helped to mitigate against the impact of supply interruptions during lockdowns.
“We have seen a lot of plants and factories and suppliers that support Saudi Aramco from Europe, including China and other places – they had to shut down because of the lockdown. That impacted us for a while. But because of the optimum level of inventory that we have . . . a lot of things are being manufactured in the Kingdom – it helped us a lot.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser Daniel Yergin

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser warms the night in glittering Davos reception
Exclusive
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s Davos man, spells out blueprint for IPO

