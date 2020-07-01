You are here

  • Home
  • Uber bus just round the corner for public transport

Uber bus just round the corner for public transport

Via, which runs services with Mercedes-Benz, has struck transit partnerships with more than 90 agencies around the world. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzjpg

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Uber bus just round the corner for public transport

  • Transit systems are teaming up with ride-hail software for post-pandemic needs
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

RHODE ISLAND: Urban transportation’s transformation has shifted up a gear as the coronavirus crisis turns travel habits on their head, with Uber making allies of public transit systems by offering to sell them its software expertise.

In the San Francisco Bay area Marin County’s Transportation Authority will next month allow passengers to book a trip through the Uber app, but they will ride wheelchair-accessible public vans rather than a private car.

From the streets of Utah’s Salt Lake City to Missouri’s St. Louis and New Jersey’s Jersey City, more than 120 US transit agencies have launched collaborations with ride-hail firms in the past two years, data analyzed by Reuters shows.

“Providing software is a higher-margin service for us. We’re leveraging technology we’ve been building for years,” David Reich, Uber Technologies Inc’s head of transit, said.

Uber is talking with dozens of worldwide transit agencies to implement software-based projects, Reich added.

Lyft Inc, Uber and other ride hailing companies have previously been competing with public bus and train services for revenue from commuters.

But during the coronavirus crisis they are leaning on each other in an search for cost savings and new business opportunities, with many cities planning to expand or permanently implement services operated by ride-hail companies.

They hope this will save costs and improve access to business districts and convince transit-wary commuters and shoppers to ditch their cars. Replacing low-use routes allows cities to offload insurance costs or move existing buses onto more profitable routes.

As states reopen trip requests are still well below last year’s levels and the companies have had to make massive cost cuts and lay off thousands. Meanwhile, transit officials are struggling with the costs of running largely empty buses.

“There’s a need for us to work together and the flexibility their technology provides really plays a big role,” Carlos Cruz-Casas, assistant director of Miami-Date County’s department of transportation said of Uber and Lyft.

The county began replacing night buses with subsidized ride-hail trips during the pandemic, when ridership dropped as much as 80 percent. Now, Miami-Dade plans to offer the option permanently as part of a larger bus route restructuring program.

Uber has partnerships with more than 30 global transit agencies that use its ride services to connect riders to hubs, replace low-use bus lines or offer wheelchair-accessibility.

Lyft, which only operates in the US and Canada, launched its transit program in 2016 and is partnered with more than 80 cities to provide transit hub connections, night and weekend support, its head of transit and micromobility policy, Caroline Samponaro, said.

Via, a privately-held transportation company, is operating consumer ride-hail services in a joint venture with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz in six cities and has struck transit partnerships with more than 90 agencies around the world.

Some 80 percent of Via’s transit projects are purely software-based, its chief executive Daniel Ramot said, with transit agencies using its routing technology.

“There’s a recognition that transit budgets will be very thin for a long time and demand much more volatile,” Ramot said.

Topics: Uber public transport

Related

Business & Economy
Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year
Business & Economy
Uber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says

SAS gets $1.5 billion package to survive crisis

Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
AP

SAS gets $1.5 billion package to survive crisis

  • SAS has set a 4 billion-kronor ($429 million) cost-cutting plan that includes shedding up to 5,000 full-time positions
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
AP

STOCKHOLM: Scandinavian Airlines said it is getting an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor ($1.5 billion) after an agreement with its main shareholders, securing the carrier’s survival amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The governments of Sweden and Denmark, which own shares in the airline, were partly financing the recapitalization plan, SAS said in a statement.

The aid package was also financially supported by its third main owner, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, a Swedish public and private foundation.

The package includes issuing new shares and converting bonds into shares.

In the statement, SAS said that amid the global travel restrictions caused by the pandemic it had taken measures “to radically reduce costs as a result of the decline in demand, which is not expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels before 2022.”

The recapitalization plan is subject to approvals by a shareholders’ meeting and the European Commission.

SAS Chief Financial Officer Torbjorn Wist told a news conference that he expects approval by the Commission of the Danish and Swedish government aid. Sweden holds nearly 15 percent and Denmark some 14 percent of the shares.

CEO Rickard Gustafson said the COVID-19 crisis will affect aviation demand for years to come. In April, SAS’ seat capacity was down 95 percent and 90 percent of staff were on temporary lay-offs, the airline said.

“In early March, overnight we had a different world to manage,” Gustafson said. “It is a different game now.”

Gustafson said SAS had set a 4 billion-kronor ($429 million) cost cutting plan that includes shedding up to 5,000 full-time positions — roughly half of the total workforce.

Environmental activists spoke out against rescuing an industry that emits high levels of climate-warming gases like CO2.

Topics: Scandinavian Airlines SAS COVID-19

Related

Corporate News
Free Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020 to be held on June 16
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Scandinavian event highlights importance of diversity and inclusiveness

Latest updates

Uber bus just round the corner for public transport
SAS gets $1.5 billion package to survive crisis
UEFA insists ‘no Plan B’ for Champions League amid Lisbon virus concerns
Veteran Kashmir leader causes political storm after quitting pro-freedom alliance
New UK-GCC youth initiative uses art to build bridges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.