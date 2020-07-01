You are here

IMF 'is too pessimistic' on Saudi economic prospects

The Kingdom had emerged from strict lockdowns imposed in March. (Shutterstock)
Frank Kane

  • The IMF has predicted that COVID-19 lockdowns and the fall in oil prices would shrink the Saudi GDP by 6.8 percent this year
  • The risks to recovery came from a second wave of infection
  • The risks to recovery came from a second wave of infection
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia does not share the International Monetary Fund’s pessimism about its economic prospects, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.
The IMF has predicted that COVID-19 lockdowns and the fall in oil prices would shrink the Saudi GDP by 6.8 percent this year, but that did not correspond with the views of the Kingdom’s independent experts, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority chief Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey said.
“The IMF forecasts are much more pessimistic than ours,” Alkholifey said. “The IMF must have its own reasons for reaching that. There have been big changes and huge modifications from the pandemic.”
He said the Kingdom’s own projection for 2020 was the responsibility of official statisticians, but the economy was down 1 percent in the first three months of 2020. “There certainly has been a recession, but there is no need to be that pessimistic,” he said.
The Kingdom had emerged from strict lockdowns imposed in March, economic activity had returned to pre-pandemic levels and retail sales had surged ahead of Wednesday’s increase in VAT, Alkholifey said.
The risks to recovery came from a second wave of infection, a deeper global slowdown, and geopolitical tensions, he said, and the main impact on Saudi business would be seen when the central bank’s multibillion-dollar support packages ended.
IMF Middle East director Jihad Azour said measures taken by Gulf states to mitigate the effects of the pandemic had been “acceptable” at about 2-3 percent of GDP, and capital flight was being reversed.

Huawei strikes Saudi smart cities deal with Batic

Fahad Alzahrani

  • Huawei is involved in smart city projects in more than 100 countries
RIYADH: Saudi investment firm Batic has struck a deal with Huawei to work on smart cities projects throughout the Kingdom.

Smart City Solutions Company, a unit of Riyadh-based Batic Investments and Logistics Co. (Batic) will work with the Chinese technology giant om smart projects covering areas such as parking lots, transportation, the reduction of energy consumption as well as lighting and waste management.

Batic is already working on a major smart city contract in the Eastern Region, part of a SR1.3 billion ($300 million) project that will run for 25 years.

“Smart Cities Solutions and Huawei will cooperate in supplying the market with an integrated portfolio of services and models for operating smart cities that can be customized,” said Adnan Al-Morshid, CEO of the Smart Cities Solutions Company. “One of the first projects within the framework of this agreement is the car park project in Dammam, in which the Smart Cities Solutions Company will assume the task of operating modern parking lots and command centers for Khobar, Dammam and Dhahran cities.”

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in smart cities in an effort to modernize the economy and provide high-value tech-focused jobs for its youthful population. It is part of a broader push to diversify its economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs launched the nation’s first smart cities program, which targets 17 cities in its first phase, together comprising almost 72 percent of the Kingdom’s population.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia revealed plans for a futuristic cross-border city called NEOM in Tabuk province, in the Kingdom’s northwest.

