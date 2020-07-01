Saudi hospitals urged to partake in COVID-19 studies

You are here

SPA
RIYADH: The King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) has urged all Saudi hospitals to take part in clinical studies accredited by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to find treatments for COVID-19.  
KAIMRC is conducting clinical studies to find treatments by using different anti-viral drugs. The first study is testing the drug favipiravir, developed in Japan and used in mild cases.
The second study is being conducted in cooperation with the Health Ministry to test a combination of two drugs, favipiravir and hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malarial drug), with specific doses, to be adopted in moderate to severe cases.
The third study, conducted under the ministry’s patronage, aims to test the possibility of extracting blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat critical cases where patients need ventilators or oxygen masks.
The fourth study is being conducted to compare treatment protocols used for several groups to identify the best one.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Askar, executive director of KAIMRC, said hospitals’ participation in these studies is necessary to trace the effects and results of the drugs on patients and compare them with people who have not received the experimental treatments.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of congratulations to the Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette, for Canada Day.
They wished Payette good health and happiness and the government and people of Canada steady progress and prosperity.

 

