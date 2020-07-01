You are here

Wirecard administrator eyes piece-by-piece sell-off

German payments provider Wirecard earlier admitted €1.9 billion that auditors say are missing from its accounts likely ‘do not exist’. (Reuters)
AFP

  • ‘Many investors from all over the world have already signaled interest in buying the core business or independent business areas that are successful on the market’
FRANFURT: The unprecedented scandal at German payments processor Wirecard could lead to the group being sold off piecemeal, after its insolvency administrator said investors are eyeing profitable business units.
A provisional committee of Wirecard creditors signed off on an international search for buyers Tuesday and confirmed lawyer Michael Jaffe as administrator.
“Many investors from all over the world have already signaled interest in buying the core business or independent business areas that are successful on the market,” Jaffe said in a statement published late Tuesday.
US-based Wirecard North America had earlier said it was hunting for an external buyer.
Still listed on the blue-chip DAX index, Wirecard shares tumbled around 99 percent last week to trade at around one euro ($1.12) by Friday, but have rebounded early this week to almost €6 ($7.2) as speculators bet on its break-up.
The group filed for insolvency Thursday but said it would continue trading.
Former chief executive and founder Markus Braun was bailed for $6 million last week after reporting to prosecutors over charges of falsifying accounts.
Meanwhile former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek failed to turn himself in to Munich investigators despite an earlier promise to do so, with his whereabouts unclear after he traveled to the Philippines.
Marsalek was responsible for the Asia business that became the focus of accounting irregularities — including a missing $2.28 billion supposedly banked in the Philippines — that ultimately brought Wirecard down.

Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

UK house prices fall for first time since 2012

  • Country reels from the coronavirus shock to the economy
  • The government eased restrictions on the housing market in mid-May
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled from the coronavirus shock to the economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
Nationwide said its measure of house prices fell by 0.1 percent compared with June of last year.
In monthly terms, prices fell by 1.4 percent, not as steep as May’s 1.7 percent fall, which was the biggest drop in more than 11 years.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an annual rise of 1.0 percent and a monthly fall of 0.7 percent.
The government eased restrictions on the housing market in mid-May but data published by the Bank of England earlier this week showed the lowest number of mortgage approvals on record during that month.
Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said a further easing of broader lockdown measures in the coming weeks was likely to lead to a slight pick-up in activity in the housing market, but the medium-term outlook remained highly uncertain.
“The raft of policies adopted to support the economy, including to protect businesses and jobs, to support peoples’ incomes and keep borrowing costs down, should set the stage for a rebound once the shock passes, and help limit long-term damage to the economy,” he said.
Nationwide said on a seasonally adjusted basis, house prices in June were 3.2 percent lower than in April.
It said its sample sizes had remained sufficiently large to generate an accurate reading of price changes.
In London, house prices rose by an annual 2.1 percent over the second quarter and average prices in the capital were just 3 percent below all-time highs struck in early 2017.
A Reuters poll of property market analysts published last week showed prices in London were expected to fall 5.0 percent this year before rising 2.0 percent next year and 4.3 percent in 2022.

